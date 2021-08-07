San Jose 2021: Danielle Collins vs Ana Konjuh preview, head-to-head & prediction | Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Match details

Fixture: (7) Danielle Collins vs (Q) Ana Konjuh

Date: 7 August 2021

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: San Jose, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Not before 6 pm local time, 1 am GMT, 6.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Danielle Collins vs Ana Konjuh preview

Seventh seed Danielle Collins will look to seal a spot in her second final of the season when she takes on Croatian qualifier Ana Konjuh in the semifinals of the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2021 on Saturday.

Since returning to the tour following surgery for endometriosis, Collins has been on a tear. The World No. 36 has reached at least the quarterfinals in four of her last six events and is currently on an eight-match winning streak, having triumphed in Palermo last week.

She has beaten some top players in Shelby Rogers, Sloane Stephens and Elena Rybakina in San Jose this week and will be brimming with confidence.

Ana Konjuh

Ana Konjuh, meanwhile, has been steadily climbing up the rankings following her return from four elbow surgeries. The World No. 20 was outside the top 600 10 months ago but her consistent results have now pushed her up to 116th.

The Croatian has looked in fine form this week in San Jose, advancing to the semifinals after coming through qualifying. With her 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 win over Shuai Zhang in the quarterfinals, the 23-year-old is guaranteed to return to the top 100 when the rankings are updated next week.

Danielle Collins vs Ana Konjuh head-to-head

Danielle Collins and Ana Konjuh have never crossed paths on the tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Danielle Collins vs Ana Konjuh prediction

Danielle Collins

Both players have powerful forehands with which they like to dictate rallies, so this match is bound to feature some blazing winners.

Neither player has a reliable serve, though, and that will be a cause for concern. Against Zhang in the quarters, Konjuh fired eight aces but those were offset by seven double faults. Collins, on her part, powered five aces past Rybakina in their last-eight clash only to undo the good work with six double faults.

Collins made up for her service woes with her excellent baseline game as she saved six of the seven break points she faced against Rybakina. If she can perform at a similar level on the big points against Konjuh, she will have the edge.

Another aspect that could work in Collins' favor is fitness. Konjuh has already played five matches this week and could be fatigued if this contest goes the distance. Collins, by contrast, has played three matches and should be much fresher on court.

Prediction: Danielle Collins to win in three sets.

