San Jose 2021: Madison Keys vs Zhang Shuai preview, head-to-head & prediction | Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Match details

Fixture: (3) Madison Keys vs Zhang Shuai

Date: 4 August 2021

Tournament: Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: San Jose, United States

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hard

Prize money: $565,530

Match timing: Not before 7 pm local time, 2 am GMT, 7.30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Madison Keys vs Zhang Shuai preview

Third seed Madison Keys will take on familiar foe Zhang Shuai in the second round of the Silicon Valley Classic in San Jose on Wednesday.

Keys had an unfortunate start to the year with a positive COVID-19 test result forcing her out of the Australian Open. She returned to the tour in Doha but suffered a string of early exits up until the grasscourt season, where she found some form.

The American advanced to the quarterfinals in Berlin where she lost to eventual winner Liudmila Samsonova. Keys then progressed to the fourth round of Wimbledon for the first time since 2016, losing to Viktorija Golubic.

Back on home soil now, the World No. 26 will be hoping to chart a deep run this week in San Jose.

Zhang Shuai

Zhang Shuai, meanwhile, saw off British teenage sensation Emma Raducanu 6-3, 6-2 in the first round in San Jose.

After seven tournaments in which she failed to register a win, Zhang posted her first victory in Strasbourg. She then hit her stride in Nottingham, where she reached the fourth final of her career before losing to top seed Johanna Konta.

The Chinese also recently advanced to the semifinals in Palermo and will be looking to carry that momentum into San Jose.

Madison Keys vs Zhang Shuai head-to-head

The duo have met six times on the WTA tour, with Zhang Shuai winning on four occasions. Their most recent meeting came last year at Roland Garros, with the Chinese winning in straight sets.

Madison Keys vs Zhang Shuai prediction

Madison Keys has a reputation for being one of the hardest ball-strikers in the women's game. Her flat and heavy groundstrokes allow her to take control of rallies and hit winners from all parts of the court.

Madison Keys

Zhang, on her part, will have to do a lot of running and get plenty of balls back in play to frustrate the American. She will also need to put her volleying skills to good use against the hard-hitting Keys.

Serve could be a differentiating factor in this match. Keys is a big server and can thunder down plenty of aces. If the American can keep her unforced errors in check, she should be able to escape with a win.

Prediction: Madison Keys to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram