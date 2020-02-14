Sania Mirza opens up on her upcoming biopic

Sania Mirza

What's the story?

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has opened up about a biopic on her journey and says she is in talks with several directors for the same.

The background

Sania Mirza made a scintillating return to the sport by clinching the women's doubles title at the Hobart International along with her Ukrainian partner Nadiia Kichenok. She had been on a 2-year hiatus. The 33-year-old is the only Indian woman to win a Grand Slam title in doubles and amongst the most decorated players from the country.

In February 2019, it had been announced that Mirza had signed a contract with film-maker Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP movies.

The heart of the matter

The tennis star was walking the ramp for designer Rina Singh at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020. On the sidelines of the event, she told PTI:

"I've had some meetings with directors and that’s why I was in Mumbai...It''s still in the initial stages. Anybody who has followed my career, they know that I wear my heart on my sleeves. I'm not scared, it's exciting for me to be able to tell my story and for people to be able to watch. Also, a lot of sports personalities, including me, come from a humble background. From having almost nothing to going into becoming huge champions and representing our country, our lives are very relatable"

Mirza has had a very impressive comeback to the tour

Mirza is looking forward to sharing with her fans what goes behind making a sports star. The Mumbai-born player strives to contribute to the betterment of the soceity. The former women's woubles number 1, who was humbled by the weavers who made the clothes for the fashion show, added:

"As a public figure, I have a sense of responsibility. We have to contribute to the society in whatever way possible. I always try and set the right example and go with my heart. And that's how I live my life."

What's next?

The six-time Grand Slam Champion continues hogging the limelight. Sports biopics such as Dangal, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom, and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story have been a rage in India and struck the right chords with the Indian audience. Mirza is expected to work closely with the director of her biopic to ensure that the authenticity in her story. It will be interesting for the tennis star to see the reactions of her fans on her biopic once it releases.