Sania Mirza to participate in Wimbledon 2023

Sania Mirza will be seen in this year's Wimbledon tournament. The Indian legend, who retired from professional tennis earlier this year, will participate in the Wimbledon 2023 Championships.

While she will not be playing in the main Grand Slam draw, the former doubles world number one will compete in the Ladies Legends Invitation Doubles Category.

She will partner with Johanna Konta of Great Britain. Notably, the 32-year-old had earlier represented Australia before moving to Great Britain. She retired from professional tennis at the end of 2021.

Sania Mirza's father Imran Mirza confirmed the duo's participation in this year's Wimbledon. He took to Twitter to share the schedule of the tournament.

The tournament will feature several retired stars, including Sania Mirza's former doubles partner Martina Hingis and four-time Grand Slam singles champion Kim Clijsters.

Indians at Wimbledon 2023

2023 Australian Open - Day 10

Indian veteran Rohan Bopanna will be the only Indian participant in the Wimbledon 2023 main draw. The 43-year-old will be seen alongside Australia's Matthew Ebden.

The Indo-Australian pair will take on the Argentinian duo of Guillermo Duran and Tomas Martin Etcheverry in the first round of the men's doubles competition on 5th July.

This will be the tennis star's 13th appearance at Wimbledon. Earlier, Rohan Bopanna had announced that he would retire from Davis Cup and continue to play in the ATP tour as long as his body co-operates.

For the uninitiated, Bopanna partnered with Sania Mirza in the Australian Open mixed doubles. The Indian duo reached the final of the event. This also marked the farewell match for Sania Mirza in the international arena.

The main draw events of Wimbledon 2023 will begin on July 3. The qualifiers of the prestigious event began on June 26 and ended on June 29. India's Ankita Raina was the only participant in the qualifiers from the country.

The 30-year-old lost in the first round of the qualifiers to Spain's Bouzas Maneiro in three sets. The Indian star won the first set and took the second set to a tie-breaker. But the Brazilian star bounced back to win the second set in the tie-breaker and finished the match 6-1 in the final set.

