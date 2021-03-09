Santiago 2021: Frances Tiafoe vs Facundo Bagnis preview, head-to-head & prediction | Chile Open

Match details

Fixture: (5) Frances Tiafoe vs Facundo Bagnis

Date: 10 March 2021

Tournament: Chile Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Santiago, Chile

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $325,270

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Eurosport

Advertisement

Frances Tiafoe vs Facundo Bagnis preview

No. 5 seed Frances Tiafoe will take on 31-year-old Facundo Bagnis for the second time in as many weeks - this time in the last-16 of the 2021 Chile Open.

23-year-old Tiafoe kicked off his 2021 campaign by reaching the quarterfinals at Delray Beach. He followed that up with a first-round loss at the Murray River Open before stretching top-ranked Novak Djokovic to four sets in the second round of the Australian Open.

In his first claycourt event of the year, Tiafoe reached the second round in Buenos Aires last week.

Facundo Bagnis

Bagnis, on the other hand, is ranked No. 118 in the world, having peaked at No. 55 in 2016.

The Argentine is a claycourt veteran and has reached 30 finals (18-12 win/loss record) on the ITF/ ATP Challenger Tour, with all of those having come on clay.

The left-hander's 2021 season highlights are a semifinal finish in Cordoba as a qualifier and a quarter-final appearance at the Antalya Challenger.

Frances Tiafoe vs Facundo Bagnis head-to-head

Advertisement

Frances Tiafoe and Facundo Bagnis have played once on the ATP Tour, with Tiafoe leading 1-0 in the head-to-head. Tiafoe defeated Bagnis in the first round at last week's Argentina Open in straight sets.

The American also had a three-set win over the Argentine on clay in 2015, when they met on the ATP Challenger circuit.

Frances Tiafoe vs Facundo Bagnis prediction

Frances Tiafoe

Both players needed three sets to win their first-round matches on Monday. Bagnis came from a set behind to defeat Italian Marco Cecchinato 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-3.

Tiafoe had an even tougher time, beating local wildcard Nicolas Jarry 7-6(7), 6-7(9), 7-6(7) in a high-quality encounter that lasted close to 3 hours.

"That’s what it’s about. It doesn’t get more up and down than this match tonight,” Tiafoe said after his win. “The ups and downs were crazy. I was up 6/4 in both breakers. I could have won six and six and I could have been out of here about an hour ago, but Nico played some good points. I’ve got to give it to him. Nico played well tonight, served great when he needed to," he added.

Advertisement

Tiafoe's close first-round win will give him plenty of confidence. The American likes playing on clay and also has a positive head-to-head against Bagnis. Unless he is tired from his marathon first-round win, Tiafoe should have it easy against Bagnis.

Prediction: Frances Tiafoe to win in straight sets.