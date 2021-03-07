Santiago 2021: Frances Tiafoe vs Nicolas Jarry preview, head-to-head & prediction | Chile Open

Match details

Fixture: (5) Frances Tiafoe vs Nicolas Jarry

Tournament: Chile Open 2021

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Santiago, Chile

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Outdoor clay

Prize money: $325,270

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Eurosport

Frances Tiafoe vs Nicolas Jarry preview

No. 5 seed Frances Tiafoe will take on local wild card Nicolas Jarry in the first round of the 2021 Chile Open.

Tiafoe, a former World No. 29, is currently ranked 62nd in the world. The American kicked off the 2021 season by reaching the quarterfinals at Delray Beach, but followed that up with a first-round exit at the Murray River Open.

Tiafoe then reached the second round of the Australian Open, where he lost to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in four close sets.

Nicolas Jarry

Nicolas Jarry, meanwhile, is a former top 40 player with one ATP singles and two ATP doubles titles to his credit.

The Chilean is now ranked No. 745 in the world. He is, in fact, making his way back from a doping ban, with the ITF ruling that 'Jarry bore no significant fault or negligence for his violation'.

As a result of the suspension, Jarry was not allowed to play from January to November 2020. Since his comeback, the 25-year-old has posted a 2-5 record across the ITF, Challenger and ATP Tour levels.

Frances Tiafoe vs Nicolas Jarry head-to-head

Frances Tiafoe and Nicolas Jarry have played once on the ATP Tour, with Jarry leading 1-0 in the head-to-head.

Jarry won their only encounter, in the first round of the 2019 Indian Wells Masters, in three sets.

Frances Tiafoe vs Nicolas Jarry prediction

Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe is among the few Americans who enjoy playing on clay. The 23-year-old has reached one ATP singles final on clay and won three ATP Challenger titles on the surface.

Tiafoe has a big first serve and he can hit winners off both flanks. He will aim to put that powerful game into effect on clay as well.

Nicolas Jarry, on the other hand, is a baseliner who can counterpunch as well as go for the kill when the opportunity presents itself. Playing in front of his home crowd, the Chilean will be extra motivated to give his best.

But with very few matches under his belt in recent times and a battle-ready opponent in Tiafoe, Jarry may find it tough to cause an upset here.

Prediction: Frances Tiafoe to win in straight sets.