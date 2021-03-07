Santiago 2021: Men's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction | Chile Open

The ATP tour's Golden Swing heads to Santiago this week, for the Chile Open. The 250 series event features a 28-player singles draw, with the top four seeds getting first-round byes.
Currently in its 23rd edition, the Chile Open offers 250 ranking points to the winner and a prize money pool of $393,935. Whoever lifts the trophy this year will join an illustrious list of champions that includes Gustavo Kuerten, Guillermo Coria, Gaston Gaudio, Fernando Gonzalez and Fabio Fognini.
Defending champion Thiago Seyboth Wild has chosen not to defend his title this year. On that note, here's a closer look at how the draw is likely to unfold:
Top half: Cristian Garin and Pablo Andujar are the headliners
Seeded players: [1] Cristian Garin, [3] Pablo Andujar, [6] Salvatore Caruso, [7] Federico Coria
Expected semifinal: Cristian Garin vs Pablo Andujar
Dark horse: Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Analysis: World No. 22 Cristian Garin will be looking to become the first home champion since Fernando Gonazalez in 2009. Garin will play his first match against either a qualifier or Josef Kovalik, with No. 7 seed Federico Coria looming as a potential quarterfinal opponent.
No. 3 seed Pablo Andujar meanwhile could face Daniel Elahi Galan or Daniel Altmaier in the second round, with sixth seed Salvatore Caruso as a potential last 8 foe.
Caruso on his part could meet 19-year-old wild card Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round. The younger of the two Cerundolo brothers stunned the tennis world by claiming the Cordoba Open as a qualifier last week, in his first-ever ATP main draw appearance.
With fatigue catching up, the Argentine lost in the first round at Buenos Aires earlier this week. He will, however, be well-rested for Santiago, looking to make some noise again.
Semifinal prediction: Crsitian Garin vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Bottom half: Benoit Paire and Laslo Djere lead the pack
Seeded players: [2] Benoit Paire, [4] Laslo Djere, [5] Frances Tiafoe, [8] Federico Delbonis
Expected semifinal: Benoit Paire vs Laslo Djere
Dark horse: Francisco Cerundolo
Analysis: No. 2 seed Benoit Paire will begin his campaign in Santiago against a qualifier in the second round. The Frenchman's 2021 struggles continued in Buenos Aires, where he lost his first match to Francisco Cerundolo.
No. 8 seed Federico Delbonis is the other seed in this quarter, but the Argentine could face a tough time against Cerundolo in the second round. The elder of the Cerundolo brothers has climbed from No. 243 in March 2020 to his current ranking of No. 137, and is set to rise further after having reached the Buenos Aires final.
A win on Sunday against Diego Schwartzman will make the Cerundolos the first ever brothers to win back-to-back titles on the ATP tour.
No. 4 seed Laslo Djere will face either Leonardo Mayer or Pedro Sousa in the second round, and he also has No. 5 seed Frances Tiafoe in his quarter.
Tiafoe is a rare American who enjoys playing on clay, and he faces local wild card Nicolas Jarry in the first round. The 23-year-old could then play either Facundo Bagnis or Marco Cecchinato in the second.
Note: Keep an eye out for rising junior Holger Rune and former World No. 21 Thomaz Bellucci, who are still in the qualifying draw at the time of writing.
Semifinal prediction: Frances Tiafoe vs Francisco Cerundolo
Prediction for final
Cristian Garin vs Frances Tiafoe
Predicted champion
Frances Tiafoe