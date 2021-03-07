Santiago 2021: Men's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction | Chile Open

The ATP tour's Golden Swing heads to Santiago this week, for the Chile Open. The 250 series event features a 28-player singles draw, with the top four seeds getting first-round byes.

Currently in its 23rd edition, the Chile Open offers 250 ranking points to the winner and a prize money pool of $393,935. Whoever lifts the trophy this year will join an illustrious list of champions that includes Gustavo Kuerten, Guillermo Coria, Gaston Gaudio, Fernando Gonzalez and Fabio Fognini.

Defending champion Thiago Seyboth Wild has chosen not to defend his title this year. On that note, here's a closer look at how the draw is likely to unfold:

Top half: Cristian Garin and Pablo Andujar are the headliners

Pablo Andujar

Seeded players: [1] Cristian Garin, [3] Pablo Andujar, [6] Salvatore Caruso, [7] Federico Coria

Expected semifinal: Cristian Garin vs Pablo Andujar

Dark horse: Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Analysis: World No. 22 Cristian Garin will be looking to become the first home champion since Fernando Gonazalez in 2009. Garin will play his first match against either a qualifier or Josef Kovalik, with No. 7 seed Federico Coria looming as a potential quarterfinal opponent.

No. 3 seed Pablo Andujar meanwhile could face Daniel Elahi Galan or Daniel Altmaier in the second round, with sixth seed Salvatore Caruso as a potential last 8 foe.

Advertisement

¡TENEMOS MAIN DRAW! 🤩🎾



Así quedó el cuadro principal del #ChileDoveMenCareOpen. ¿Qué partido es el que más quieres ver? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YZYmqaJ3aY — Chile Open (@chile_open) March 6, 2021

Caruso on his part could meet 19-year-old wild card Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round. The younger of the two Cerundolo brothers stunned the tennis world by claiming the Cordoba Open as a qualifier last week, in his first-ever ATP main draw appearance.

REMEMBER THE NAME: Juan Manuel Cerundolo



The #NextGenATP 🇦🇷 defeats Ramos-Vinolas 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 to win the @CordobaOpen in his ATP Tour main draw debut! 👏 pic.twitter.com/cp2QB0t7Ti — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 1, 2021

With fatigue catching up, the Argentine lost in the first round at Buenos Aires earlier this week. He will, however, be well-rested for Santiago, looking to make some noise again.

Semifinal prediction: Crsitian Garin vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Bottom half: Benoit Paire and Laslo Djere lead the pack

Advertisement

Benoit Paire

Seeded players: [2] Benoit Paire, [4] Laslo Djere, [5] Frances Tiafoe, [8] Federico Delbonis

Expected semifinal: Benoit Paire vs Laslo Djere

Dark horse: Francisco Cerundolo

Analysis: No. 2 seed Benoit Paire will begin his campaign in Santiago against a qualifier in the second round. The Frenchman's 2021 struggles continued in Buenos Aires, where he lost his first match to Francisco Cerundolo.

No. 8 seed Federico Delbonis is the other seed in this quarter, but the Argentine could face a tough time against Cerundolo in the second round. The elder of the Cerundolo brothers has climbed from No. 243 in March 2020 to his current ranking of No. 137, and is set to rise further after having reached the Buenos Aires final.

A win on Sunday against Diego Schwartzman will make the Cerundolos the first ever brothers to win back-to-back titles on the ATP tour.

22-year-old @FranCerundolo follows little brother @JuanMaCerundolo (@CordobaOpen) into his 1st @ATPTour final (@ArgentinaOpen).



Cerundolos are ONE win from becoming 1st brothers in Open Era to win titles in back-to-back weeks. Juan went 8-0 at Cordoba and Francisco is 7-0 at BA. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) March 6, 2021

No. 4 seed Laslo Djere will face either Leonardo Mayer or Pedro Sousa in the second round, and he also has No. 5 seed Frances Tiafoe in his quarter.

Advertisement

Tiafoe is a rare American who enjoys playing on clay, and he faces local wild card Nicolas Jarry in the first round. The 23-year-old could then play either Facundo Bagnis or Marco Cecchinato in the second.

Note: Keep an eye out for rising junior Holger Rune and former World No. 21 Thomaz Bellucci, who are still in the qualifying draw at the time of writing.

Semifinal prediction: Frances Tiafoe vs Francisco Cerundolo

Prediction for final

Cristian Garin vs Frances Tiafoe

Predicted champion

Frances Tiafoe