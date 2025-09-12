Match Details
Fixture: (3) Alexandra Eala vs Janice Tjen
Date: September 12, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Sao Paolo Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Parque Villa-Lobos, Sao Paolo, Brazil
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $275,094
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Alexandra Eala vs Janice Tjen preview
One of the quarterfinals at the 2025 Sao Paolo Open will be contested between third seed Alexandra Eala and Janice Tjen.
Playing a lot of Challenger tennis, Eala has a 34-19 win-loss record in 2025, with her best result on the Tour coming at the Eastbourne International, where she lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-7 (10) against Maya Joint in the final, with the Indonesian player also reaching the semifinal of the Miami Open, losing 6-7 (3), 7-5, 3-6 against Jessica Pegula.
Coming into the Sao Paolo Open, Eala has winning momentum as she won the Challenger title in Guadalajara with a 1-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Panna Udvardy in the final, and began her campaign in Sao Paolo with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Yasmine Mansouri in the first round, and then followed it up with a 6-1 6-4 win over Julia Riera in the second round.
Playing mostly ITF tennis, Janice Tjen has a 61-10 win-loss record in 2025, winning six ITF titles in Goyang, Andong, Maanshan, Luzhou, Taizhou, and Taipei, and also reached three more finals.
Before Sao Paolo, Tjen made her Major debut at the US Open, winning through her qualifying matches, and also securing an impressive win over Veronika Kudermetova in the first round, while beginning her campaign at the Sao Paolo Open, with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Leolia Jeanjean in the first round, followed by a 6-1, 6-0 win over Martina Okalova.
Alexandra Eala vs Janice Tjen head-to-head
This is the first meeting between the two players on the WTA Tour.
Alexandra Eala vs Janice Tjen odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)
Alexandra Eala vs Janice Tjen prediction
Eala's one Tour-level final has come on grass at Eastbourne this year, whereas she has had hard-court success at the Challenger level with the title in Guadalajara, and also won five more titles on the surface at the ITF level.
Tjen has yet to make a mark on the main Tour, but she has had tremendous success on the hard courts at the ITF level, reaching fourteen finals on the hard courts and winning eleven titles.
Given that Eala has had success on the main Tour more than Tjen and is the seeded player, she is the slight favorite to win the upcoming match.
Pick- Eala to win in three sets