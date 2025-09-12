Sao Paolo Open 2025 Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Renata Zarazua, Solana Sierra vs Francesca Jones

Four quarterfinal clashes are scheduled to take place on Day 5 of the 2025 Sao Paolo Open (September 12). The day's action will be headed by top seed and home favorite Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Apart from the top seed, the other seeded players who are in action on the day are second-seeded Solana Sierra, third-seeded Alexandra Eala, fifth-seeded Renata Zarazua, sixth-seeded Francesca Jones, and eighth-seeded Panna Udvardy.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 5 at the 2025 Sao Paolo Open

#1 Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Renata Zarazua

Top seed Betariz Haddad Maia will face fifth-seeded Renata Zarazua in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Sao Paolo Open.

Haddad Maia has a 15-24 win-loss record in 2025 with her best result being a semifinal finish in Strasbourg. At the Sao Paolo Open, she began with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Miriana Tona in the first round, followed by a 6-1, 6-4 win over Laura Pigossi in the second round.

Zarazua has won 23 of her 49 matches this season, with her best result being a runner-up finish at an ITF event in Madrid. She began her campaign at the Sao Paolo Open with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Luiza Fullana in the first round and then won 6-4, 6-4 over Berfu Cengiz in the second round.

Haddad Maia has won both her matches against Zarazua, making her the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Predicted winner- Betariz Haddad Maia

#2 Solana Sierra vs Francesca Jones

In Picture: Solana Sierra (Getty)

Second seed Solana Sierra will face sixth seed Francesca Jones in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Sao Paolo Open.

Sierra has a 38-17 win-loss record this year, winning three ITF titles in Vero Beach, Antalya, and Bellinzona. She began her campaign in Sao Paolo with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Arianne Hartono in the first round, and then won 6-0, 6-4 over Nauhany Vitoria Leme da Silva in the second round.

Jones has a 44-15 win-loss record in 2025, winning four ITF titles in Vacaria, Prague, Contrexville, and Palermo. She began her campaign in Sao Paolo with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Lina Glushko in the first round, followed by a 6-4, 7-6 (6) win over Whitney Osuigwe in the second round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Sierre being the favorite to win the upcoming match as she is the higher seed.

Predicted winner- Solana Sierra

#3 Panna Udvardy vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah

In Picture: Panna Udvardy (Getty)

Eighth seed Panna Udvardy will face Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Sao Paolo Open.

Udvardy has a 38-22 win-loss record in 2025, winning the WTF title in Blois and having runner-up finishes in ITF events in Guadalajara and New Delhi. She began her campaign in Sao Paolo with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Anna Sinclair Rogers in the first round, and then won 6-3, 6-3 over Ana Candiotto in the second round.

Rajanaoh has a 29-18 win-loss record in 2025, with three runner-up finishes in ITF events in Macon, Bujumbura, and Biarritz. At Sao Paolo, she began her campaign with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (6) win over Ana Sofia Sanchez in the first round, and then won 7-5, 6-1 over Victoria Rodriguez in the second round.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Udvardy being the favorite to win the upcoming match as she is the seeded player.

Predicted winner- Panna Udvardy

