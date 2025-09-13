Sao Paolo Open 2025 Day 6: Women's singles predictions ft. Francesca Jones vs Janice Tjen, Renata Zarazua vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah

It will be semifinals day at the 2025 Sao Paolo Open on Day 6 (September 13) as the four remaining women in the draw fight it out for the two spots in the final on September 14.

Ad

While one semifinal will see the sixth seed, Francesca Jones, take on Janice Tjen, and the other clash will be between the fifth seed, Renata Zarazua, who will take on Tiantsoa Rakaotomanga Rajaonah.

Let's take a look at the two matches scheduled to take place on Day 6 of the 2025 Sao Paolo Open.

#1 Francesca Jones vs Janice Tjen

Sixth seed Francesca Jones will face Janice Tjen in the semifinal of the 2025 Sao Paolo Open.

Ad

Trending

Jones has won 45 of the 60 matches she has played in 2025, winning four ITF titles. She began her campaign in Sao Paolo with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Lina Glushko in the first round and then won 6-4, 7-6 (6) over Whitney Osuigwe in the second round. In the quarterfinals, she won 6-3, 6-4 over the second seed, Solana Sierra.

Tjen has a 62-11 win-loss record in 2025, winning six titles on the ITF Tour, and also reaching three other finals on the ITF Tour. She began her campaign at the Sao Paolo Open with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Leolia Jeanjean in the first round, and then won 6-1, 6-0 over Martina Okalova in the second round. In the quarterfinals, she won 6-4, 6-1 over the third seed, Alexandra Eala.

Ad

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Tjen being the favorite to win the upcoming match as she has won over sixty matches this season.

Predicted winner- Janice Tjen

#2 Renata Zarazua vs Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah

In Picture: Renata Zarazua (Getty)

Fifth seed Renata Zarazua will take on France's Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah in the semifinal of the 2025 Sao Paolo Open.

Ad

Zarazua has won 24 of her 50 matches in 2025, with her best result being reaching the final of one ITF event in Madrid. She began her campaign in Sao Paulo with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Luiza Fullana in the first round, and then won 6-4, 6-4 over Berfu Cengiz in the second round. In the quarterfinals, she upset the top seed and home favorite, winning 7-6 (5), 6-3 over Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Rajaonah has a 30-18 win-loss record this year, reaching three ITF finals. She began her campaign in Sao Paolo with a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7) win over Ana Sofia Sanchez in the first round, and then won 7-5, 6-1 over Victoria Rodriguez in the second round. In the quarterfinals, she won 6-2, 6-4 over the eighth seed, Panna Udvardy.

Ad

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Zarazua being the favorite to win as she is the seeded player and also a Top-100 player.

Predicted winner- Renata Zarazua

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More