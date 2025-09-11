Sao Paulo Open 2025: Alexandra Eala vs Janice Tjen preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Alexandra Eala vs Janice Tjen

Date: September 12, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Sao Paulo Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Parque Villa-Lobos, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor hard courts

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Alexandra Eala vs Janice Tjen preview

Eala at the WTA 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 1 - Source: Getty

Alexandra Eala will take on Janice Tjen in the quarterfinals of the Sao Paulo Open.

Eala has had a remarkable season so far. She chalked up her first semifinal run at the Miami Open and also secured a runner-up finish in Eastbourne. The 20-year-old also reached the second round of the US Open, but lost to Cristina Bucsa in straight sets.

Eala entered Sao Paulo after a successful run in Guadalajara (ITF 125). She continued her rich vein of form by cruising past Yasmine Mansouri and Julie Riera in the first two rounds. The Filipino outclassed Riera in straight sets, 6-1, 6-4.

Tjen at the 2025 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Janice Tjen has been one of the standout performers on the ITF circuit this year. She's reached nine ITF finals so far and captured six titles in the last few months. The Indonesian also reached the second round of the US Open, but lost to Emma Raducanu in straight sets.

Tjen started her campaign in Sao Paulo with high-quality wins over Leolia Jeanjean and Martina Okalova in the first two rounds. She defeated the Slovakian Okalova in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0. The 23-year-old has yet to lose a set in Sao Paulo.

Alexandra Eala vs Janice Tjen head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Alexandra Eala vs Janice Tjen odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexandra Eala Janice Tjen

Odds will be updated when available.

Alexandra Eala vs Janice Tjen prediction

Eala has shown incredible maturity on the main tour. The Filipino is unbeaten in the last seven matches and will be difficult to stop in Sao Paulo. She has a dynamic all-around game and an honest demeanour on the court.

Tjen, meanwhile, has shown her potential with six titles on the ITF circuit. She also humbled the 24th seed in New York and will be eager to do well in Sao Paulo. The Indonesian has a versatile all-around game and is known for her resiliency on the court.

Both players deserve a spot in the semifinals of the Sao Paulo Open. Considering Eala's strong results and consistency in the last few months, she will have a slight edge in this bout. The Filipino should be able to pass this test.

Pick: Eala to win in three sets.

