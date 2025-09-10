Sao Paulo Open 2025: Alexandra Eala vs Julia Riera preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Alexandra Eala vs Julia Riera

Date: September 11, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Sao Paulo Open

Round: Second Round

Venue: Parque Villa-Lobos, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor hard courts

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Alexandra Eala vs Julia Riera preview

Third seed Alexandra Eala will face Julia Riera in the second round of the Sao Paulo Open.

Ad

Trending

Eala has quickly made a name for herself on tour. She entered the Miami Open via the qualifiers and defeated the likes of Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys to reach the last four. The Filipino also secured a runner-up finish in Eastbourne, where she lost to Maya Joint in the final.

Eala entered Sao Paulo after a title-winning run in Guadalajara. She started her campaign with a commanding win over Yasmine Mansouri, 6-0, 6-2. The 20-year-old won 68% of her first serve points and saved four break points in the first round.

Ad

2025 French Open - Day Two - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Julia Riera has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit this year. She entered the main draw in Melbourne and Paris via the qualifiers, but couldn't make her mark in the first round. The Argentine reached the semifinals of the Copa Colsanitas, which was her best result so far.

Ad

Riera entered Sao Paulo after early exits in Palermo and New York. She started her campaign with a solid win against Vitalia Diatchenko, 6-3, 7-6(1). The 23-year-old won 71 % of her first serve points, but also lost her serve three times in the first round.

Alexandra Eala vs Julia Riera head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0. However, they've beaten each other once in lower-level circuits.

Ad

Alexandra Eala vs Julia Riera odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexandra Eala Julia Riera

Ad

Odds will be updated when available.

Alexandra Eala vs Julia Riera prediction

Eala 2025 US Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Eala wasted no time in getting back to work after her second-round exit in New York. The Filipino is one of the most talented youngsters on tour and can beat any opponent on her day. She likes to play a high-offensive brand of tennis and moves effortlessly on the court.

Ad

Riera, meanwhile, has chipped in with decent results this year. She reached the semifinals on the main tour for the second time (Bogota) and is trying to raise her level. The Argentine has played enough matches in 2025 and will be eager to present a stern challenge to Eala.

Both players know a bit about each other and will be desperate to continue their run in Sao Paulo. Considering their results at the highest level and record on the main tour, Eala will be the clear favorite to win.

Pick: Eala to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More