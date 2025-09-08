Sao Paulo Open 2025: Alexandra Eala vs Yasmine Mansouri preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Alexandra Eala vs Yasmine Mansouri

Date: September 10, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Sao Paulo Open

Round: First Round

Venue: Parque Villa-Lobos, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Outdoor hard courts

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS

Alexandra Eala vs Yasmine Mansouri preview

Third seed Alexandra Eala will take on Yasmine Mansouri in the first round of the Sao Paulo Open 2025 on Wednesday, September 10.

Ad

Trending

Eala has been a breath of fresh air on the women's tour. After a maiden semifinal run in Miami, she secured a runner-up finish in Eastbourne and clinched the title in Guadalajara ( ITF 125). She also participated in the US Open, but lost to Cristina Bucsa in the second round.

Eala will enter Sao Paula after a clinical run in Guadalajara. She defeated Nicole Fossa Huergo and Kayla Day en route to the final and then brushed aside Panna Udvardy to lift the title. The Filipino chalked up a resilient win against Udvardy, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Ad

Mansouri at the Jasmin Open Tennis Tournament in Tunisia - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Yasmine Mansouri has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit. She entered the qualifiers in Rouen this year, but couldn't secure a place in the main draw.

Ad

The French pro will enter Sao Paulo after a second-round exit in Leiria ( ITF W50). She defeated Lina Glushko in the first round, but couldn't make her mark against Linda Fruhvirtova in the second. The Czech defeated Mansouri in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.

Alexandra Eala vs Yasmine Mansouri head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Alexandra Eala vs Yasmine Mansouri odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexandra Eala Yasmine Mansouri

Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alexandra Eala vs Yasmine Mansouri prediction

Eala has quickly made a name for herself on the main tour. She stunned the 14th seed Clara Tauson in New York, but ran out of gas against Bucsa in the next round. The Filipino has a dynamic all-around game and enjoys expressing herself on the court.

Mansouri, meanwhile, is a regular name on the ITF circuit. She's showcased her potential with solid runs in Monastir this year and will be keen to emulate the same on the main tour. The 24-year-old relies on her heavy serve and has good defensive skills on the court.

Ad

While Eala has pretty much established herself as a top player, Mansouri is making her main draw debut in Sao Paulo. Considering their recent results and experience at the highest level, the Filipino should be able to solve this riddle and begin with a win.

Pick: Eala to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More