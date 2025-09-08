Sao Paulo Open 2025: Alexandra Eala vs Yasmine Mansouri preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (3) Alexandra Eala vs Yasmine Mansouri
Date: September 10, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Sao Paulo Open
Round: First Round
Venue: Parque Villa-Lobos, Sao Paulo, Brazil
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Outdoor hard courts
Prize Money: $275,094
Live Telecast: USA - ESPN, ESPN+ | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN, RDS
Alexandra Eala vs Yasmine Mansouri preview
Third seed Alexandra Eala will take on Yasmine Mansouri in the first round of the Sao Paulo Open 2025 on Wednesday, September 10.
Eala has been a breath of fresh air on the women's tour. After a maiden semifinal run in Miami, she secured a runner-up finish in Eastbourne and clinched the title in Guadalajara ( ITF 125). She also participated in the US Open, but lost to Cristina Bucsa in the second round.
Eala will enter Sao Paula after a clinical run in Guadalajara. She defeated Nicole Fossa Huergo and Kayla Day en route to the final and then brushed aside Panna Udvardy to lift the title. The Filipino chalked up a resilient win against Udvardy, 1-6, 7-5, 6-3.
Meanwhile, Yasmine Mansouri has played most of her tennis on the ITF circuit. She entered the qualifiers in Rouen this year, but couldn't secure a place in the main draw.
The French pro will enter Sao Paulo after a second-round exit in Leiria ( ITF W50). She defeated Lina Glushko in the first round, but couldn't make her mark against Linda Fruhvirtova in the second. The Czech defeated Mansouri in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5.
Alexandra Eala vs Yasmine Mansouri head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Alexandra Eala vs Yasmine Mansouri odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Alexandra Eala vs Yasmine Mansouri prediction
Eala has quickly made a name for herself on the main tour. She stunned the 14th seed Clara Tauson in New York, but ran out of gas against Bucsa in the next round. The Filipino has a dynamic all-around game and enjoys expressing herself on the court.
Mansouri, meanwhile, is a regular name on the ITF circuit. She's showcased her potential with solid runs in Monastir this year and will be keen to emulate the same on the main tour. The 24-year-old relies on her heavy serve and has good defensive skills on the court.
While Eala has pretty much established herself as a top player, Mansouri is making her main draw debut in Sao Paulo. Considering their recent results and experience at the highest level, the Filipino should be able to solve this riddle and begin with a win.
Pick: Eala to win in straight sets.