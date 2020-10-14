Sardinia 2020: Lorenzo Musetti vs Andrea Pellegrino preview, head-to-head & prediction | Forte Village Sardegna Open

Match details

Fixture: Lorenzo Musetti vs Andrea Pellegrino

Date: 15 October 2020

Tournament: Forte Village Sardegna Open

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Sardinia, Italy

Category: ATP 250 series

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €271,345

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel

Lorenzo Musetti vs Andrea Pellegrino preview

After a fantastic performance at the Italian Open, Lorenzo Musetti kicked off his Forte Village Sardegna Open campaign in style with a straight-sets win over the eighth seed Pablo Cuevas. The Italian will now lock horns with compatriot Andrea Pellegrino in the second round.

Musetti had defeated some big names of the tennis world, including Stan Wawrinka and Kei Nishikori, at the Rome Masters. He lost to Dominik Koepfer in the pre-quarterfinals, but he won the home fans' hearts by playing exceptionally well in the earlier rounds.

The highlight of his Italian Open campaign was a bagel set win over former French Open champion Wawrinka in the first round.

The Italian teenager competed in a couple of Challenger events after the Rome Masters too. He won the Internazionali di Tennis Citta di Forli Challenger event, but lost to Frances Tiafoe in the second round of the Parma tourney.

Andrea Pellegrino beat Stefano Travaglia in the first round

Interestingly, Lorenzo Musetti's opponent Andrea Pellegrino had teamed up with him in the men's doubles competition of the Forli Challenger event.

The 23-year-old Pellegrino registered two hard-fought victories during the qualifying rounds in Sardinia before meeting Stefano Travaglia in the main draw's opening round. He had almost sealed the deal before Travaglia retired, with the scoreline reading 4-6, 7-6, 3-0 in Pellegrino's favor.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Andrea Pellegrino head-to-head

Lorenzo Musetti and Andrea Pellegrino have never battled each other on the ATP tour, so their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0. They had met in a couple of Challenger events last year, where Pellegrino downed his rival on both occasions.

Lorenzo Musetti vs Andrea Pellegrino prediction

Lorenzo Musetti

Although the Challenger level matches between Andrea Pellegrino and Lorenzo Musetti ended in the former's favor, the upcoming game will probably produce a different result. Musetti has been in excellent touch of late.

The teenager's big serve and one-handed backhand are his strengths, but he can also hit a mean forehand and move quickly around the court. Given their respective skill-set, Musetti has a great chance of beating his older countryman in the second round of the Forte Village Sardegna Open.

Prediction: Lorenzo Musetti to win in straight sets.