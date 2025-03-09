Indian Wells 2025: Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | BNP Paribas Open

Match Details

Fixture: Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari

Date: March 10, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells 2025)

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Indian Wells Tennis Garden, California, USA

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hardcourt (outdoor)

Prize Money: $9,693,540

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - DAZN

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari preview

Coco Gauff at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

American star Coco Gauff will square off against Greece’s Maria Sakkari in a third round clash at the BNP Paribas Open 2025. Both players have shown impressive glimpses in the tournament so far and are eyeing a place in the fourth round at Indian Wells.

Gauff, currently ranked World No. 3, had a poor run at the Middle East before entering the Indian Wells. She faced early round exits at both WTA 1000 in Doha and Dubai. Many speculated her dip in the form, but Gauff removed all the doubts in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.

She won the match in a very gritty manner. The American defeated Moyuka Uchijima in three sets, with the final set decided in the tiebreaker. Gauff struggled with her serve in the match, as she committed 21 double faults in the match. This allowed the Japanese to get heavy on her, but Gauff navigated her path to the victory with the support of the home crowd and being resilient in the crunch moments.

On the other hand, Maria Sakkari breezed past her opponent in the second round. The Greek tennis player completely blew Viktoriya Tomova in straight sets 6-0, 6-3. Sakkari dominated the Bulgarian’s serve as she won 70% of the return points. The 29th seed did not even give a sniff to Tomova to come back in the game, as the match was concluded within 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Even though Sakkari is going through a slump in her form for a long time now. But her record at the Indian Wells has been exceptional. In the last three years, she has reached two finals and one semifinal. Last year, she reached the final but was blown away by former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets.

The winner of this encounter will either face Belinda Bencic or Diana Shnaider, whoever the winner is of the other matchup in the fourth round.

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari head-to-head

Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari have faced each other eight times on the WTA Tour. Sakkari leads the head-to-head record with 5-3. Their last meeting came at the Indian Wells itself where the 29-year-old veteran edged past the American in a tightly contested match [6-4, (5) 6-7, 6-2].

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Coco Gauff TBD TBD TBD Maria Sakkari TBD TBD TBD

(Odds to be updated when available)

Coco Gauff vs Maria Sakkari prediction

Maria Sakkari at the BNP Paribas Open - Source: Getty

Two of the consistent players on the tour will lock horns in the third round of the tournament, making the clash a highly anticipated one. Gauff, who trails in the head-to-head record, has shown a huge improvement in her serve and forehand since they met last time, which can be a deciding factor in the game. Additionally, the advantage of playing in front of the home crowd will boost her energy further to maintain her aggressive baseline game.

Sakkari, who is an experienced player on the Californian hardcourts, knows her way to navigate matches to victory. This experience will come in handy while neutralizing the powerful groundstrokes of Gauff. Her defensive skills have troubled Gauff in the past, which she will look to repeat in this match as well.

The record tells a different story, but Gauff is a much improved player than what the history suggests. If she is able to maintain her first serve percentage, which can be lethal for any opponent, and limit her double faults and unforced errors, she has the firepower to get past the Greek star.

Pick: Coco Gauff to win in three sets.

