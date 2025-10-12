Sebastian Korda vs Alexei Popyrin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Stockholm Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs (7) Alexei Popyrin

Date: October 13, 2025

Tournament: BNP Paribas Nordic Open 2025

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Kungliga tennishallen, Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $821,465

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sebastian Korda vs Alexei Popyrin preview

Korda at the ATP 250 Winston-Salem Open 2025 - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda is set to meet seventh-seed Alexei Popyrin in the Round of 32 match of the Stockholm Open on Monday, October 13.

Korda was heavily involved in the Asian swing after missing the majority of the events due to injury this season. The American star was knocked out by Wu Yibing in the Round of 32 of the Hangzhou Open, followed by a quarterfinal exit at the hands of Taylor Fritz in Japan. Earlier this month, the former World No. 15 suffered a 4-6, 5-6 defeat against Zizou Bergs in the opening round of the Shanghai Masters to concede his 13th defeat on the tour this season.

The 25-year-old American missed the last edition of the Stockholm Open due to injury. Korda's best result of this season came in Adelaide, where he finished as a runner-up. He is currently ranked 63rd in the ATP singles, as his last tour win came at Washington in 2024.

Alexei Popyrin, on the other hand, is seeded seventh in Stockholm in the absence of all top ten-ranked players. The Australian is returning to action for the first time since his second-round exit at the US Open in August.

Popyrin has had a decent 2025 season with a 17-19 win-loss record. He has been poor on hardcourt with 11 losses in 18 matches this year. His best performance of this season came in Toronto, where he defeated the likes of Holger Rune and Daniil Medvedev before losing to Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.

Sebastian Korda vs Alexei Popyrin head-to-head

Korda and Popyrin share the head-to-head record with a 1-1 score. In their last meeting, the Australian beat Korda by 7-6, 6-3 in the semifinal and went on to win the 2024 Canadian Open, his last singles title on the tour.

Sebastian Korda vs Alexei Popyrin prediction

Popyrin at the ATP Masters 1000 National Bank Open presented by Rogers - Day 9 - Source: Getty

Alexei Popyrin is returning to court after six weeks on the sidelines due to a back injury and might struggle with fatigue. He last won back-to-back matches during his Canadian Open run in July and at Roland-Garros in May.

Meanwhile, Korda had a decent Asia swing to get back his match fitness after a long injury break. He is not seeded at the Stockholm Open but can be tipped as a favorite against Popyrin owing to the latter's recent break due to a back injury.

Pick: Korda to win in straight sets.

Sebastian Korda vs Alexei Popyrin odds

Player Moneyline odds Handicap bets Total games Sebastian Korda +150 -2.5 (-105) Over 23.5 (-122) Alexei Popyrin -189 +2.5 (-120) Under 23.5 (-106)

(Odds are sourced from bet365 and oddchecker)

Sebastian Korda vs Alexei Popyrin betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Sebastian Korda to win.

Tip 2: Popyrin is likely to fail to win a single set.

Tip 3: The match might finish inside 20 games.

About the author Sumeet Kavthale Covering Tennis, Golf, Motorsports and the Olympics. Know More