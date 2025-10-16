Sebastian Korda vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Stockholm Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs (2) Casper Ruud
Date: October 17, 2025
Tournament: 2025 Stockholm Open
Round: Quarterfinals
Venue: Kanglila Tennis Halem, Stockholm, Sweden
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $821, 456
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN
Sebastian Korda vs Casper Ruud preview
Sebastian Korda will take on Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open.
Korda has struggled to find his potential in the last two years. After a runner-up finish in Adelaide, he reached the third round in Paris and the quarterfinals in Tokyo. The American also participated in the US Open, but lost to Cameron Norrie in the first round.
Korda entered Stockholm after a short stint in the Shanghai Masters. He defeated Alexei Popyrin in the first round and then weathered the storm against Kamil Majchrzak in the second. The 25-year-old outlasted Majchrzak in a close three-set bout, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
Meanwhile, Casper Ruud captured his first Masters 1000 title in Madrid this year. He also reached the finals in Dallas and the semifinals in Tokyo. Despite a spirited performance against Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard defeated him in the Japan Open this year.
Ruud entered Stockholm after a second-round exit in Shanghai. He started his campaign with a solid win against Marin Cilic, 7-6(2), 6-4. The Norwegian won 91% of his first serve points and only faced one break point in the last round.
Sebastian Korda vs Casper Ruud head-to-head
Ruud leads the head-to-head against Korda 1-0. He defeated the American most recently in Madrid this year.
Sebastian Korda vs Casper Ruud odds
All odds are sourced by Oddscheker.
Sebastian Korda vs Casper Ruud prediction
Korda was among the top 20 players in the world last year, but is now ranked outside the top 50. He has a great chance to gain some momentum this week and make his mark in Stockholm.
Ruud, meanwhile, was one set away from reaching the finals in Tokyo. He continued his promising form in Stockholm and needs to back himself to do well this week.
Considering their sharpness in the last few months and results at the highest level, the Norwegian will be a slight favourite to enter the last four. His aggressive style and precise groundstrokes should help him handle Korda’s technical game on hard courts.
Pick: Ruud to win in three sets.
Sebastian Korda vs Casper Ruud betting tips
Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.
Tip 2: Ruud to register more winners than Korda.