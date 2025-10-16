Sebastian Korda vs Casper Ruud preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Stockholm Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs (2) Casper Ruud

Date: October 17, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Stockholm Open

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Kanglila Tennis Halem, Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $821, 456

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sebastian Korda vs Casper Ruud preview

Korda at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open - Day 3 - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda will take on Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open.

Korda has struggled to find his potential in the last two years. After a runner-up finish in Adelaide, he reached the third round in Paris and the quarterfinals in Tokyo. The American also participated in the US Open, but lost to Cameron Norrie in the first round.

Korda entered Stockholm after a short stint in the Shanghai Masters. He defeated Alexei Popyrin in the first round and then weathered the storm against Kamil Majchrzak in the second. The 25-year-old outlasted Majchrzak in a close three-set bout, 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.

Ruud at the Kinoshita Group Japan Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Casper Ruud captured his first Masters 1000 title in Madrid this year. He also reached the finals in Dallas and the semifinals in Tokyo. Despite a spirited performance against Carlos Alcaraz, the Spaniard defeated him in the Japan Open this year.

Ruud entered Stockholm after a second-round exit in Shanghai. He started his campaign with a solid win against Marin Cilic, 7-6(2), 6-4. The Norwegian won 91% of his first serve points and only faced one break point in the last round.

Sebastian Korda vs Casper Ruud head-to-head

Ruud leads the head-to-head against Korda 1-0. He defeated the American most recently in Madrid this year.

Sebastian Korda vs Casper Ruud odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda +125 +1.5 (-108) Over 23.5 (-108) Casper Ruud -140 -1.5 (-120) Under 23.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced by Oddscheker.

Sebastian Korda vs Casper Ruud prediction

Korda was among the top 20 players in the world last year, but is now ranked outside the top 50. He has a great chance to gain some momentum this week and make his mark in Stockholm.

Ruud, meanwhile, was one set away from reaching the finals in Tokyo. He continued his promising form in Stockholm and needs to back himself to do well this week.

Considering their sharpness in the last few months and results at the highest level, the Norwegian will be a slight favourite to enter the last four. His aggressive style and precise groundstrokes should help him handle Korda’s technical game on hard courts.

Pick: Ruud to win in three sets.

Sebastian Korda vs Casper Ruud betting tips

Tip 1: Match to have more than 20 games.

Tip 2: Ruud to register more winners than Korda.

