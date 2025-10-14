Sebastian Korda vs Kamil Majchrzak preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Stockholm Open 2025

Match Details
Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Kamil Majchrzak
Date: October 15, 2025
Tournament: Stockholm Open
Round: Second Round (Round of 16)
Venue: Kungliga tennishallen, Stockholm, Sweden
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard (indoor)
Prize Money: €706,850
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+
Sebastian Korda vs Kamil Majchrzak preview
Sebastian Korda and Kamil Majchrzak will clash in the second round of the Stockholm Open 2025.
Korda's run in Stockholm commenced against seventh seed Alexei Popyrin. The American fought hard in the opening set, overcoming a break deficit twice and saving a set point on his own serve. While he managed to take the set to a tie-break, he came up short in it to concede the set.
Korda brushed off the disappointment rather quickly, dishing out a breadstick to claim the second set. While he initially relinquished his early lead in the deciding set, he wrapped up the proceedings by going on a three-game run to seal a 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-3 comeback win.
Majchrzak was up against qualifier Filip Misolic in the first round. The Pole was barely tested during the contest, breaking his opponent's serve twice in each set to register a comfortable 6-2, 6-2 victory.
Sebastian Korda vs Kamil Majchrzak head-to-head
Korda leads Majchrzak 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous meeting at the Winston-Salem Open 2025 in three sets.
Sebastian Korda vs Kamil Majchrzak odds
(Odds will be added once available)
Sebastian Korda vs Kamil Majchrzak prediction
Korda avoided a third consecutive loss after staging a comeback to upset Popyrin in the first round. The American hit a total of 40 winners compared to 14 unforced errors. He also won 67 percent of points on the back of his first serve and threw in 13 aces. He improved his record for the season to 18-14 with his latest win.
Majchrzak made it through his opener against Misolic without breaking a sweat. He didn't drop his serve even once and saved all seven break points that he faced. He won 77 percent of his first serve points and struck 17 winners compared to 18 unforced errors. His record for the season now stands at 15-10.
Korda and Majchrzak crossed paths a couple of months ago at the Winston-Salem Open. The former fought from a set down to beat the latter. Majchrzak has performed quite well in recent weeks. He could test Korda on this occasion as well, though the American will be favored to one-up him once again.
Pick: Sebastian Korda to win in three sets.
Sebastian Korda vs Kamil Majchrzak betting tips
Tip 1: Sebastian Korda to win.
Tip 2: The match will have at least 26 games.