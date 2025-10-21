Sebastian Korda vs Ugo Humbert preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and betting tips | Swiss Indoors, Basel 2025

Match Details

Fixture: Sebastian Korda vs Ugo Humbert

Date: October 22, 2025

Tournament: 2025 Swiss Indoors Basel

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: St. Jakobshalle, Basel, Switzerland

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Hard (Indoors)

Prize Money: €2,523,045

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Sebastian Korda vs Ugo Humbert preview

Korda at the 2025 US Open - Source: Getty

Korda will face Humbert in the opening round of the Swiss Indoors, a clash between two players looking to finish the season strong. Korda, ranked No. 56, holds a 19-15 record this year.

He began the season brightly, reaching the final in Adelaide, but couldn’t maintain that early momentum and endured several early exits thereafter. The American made a few quarterfinal runs before suffering an injury that forced him to miss the entire grass-court swing.

Since returning during the North American hard-court stretch, he has yet to produce a standout result and will hope to rediscover form in Basel.

Humbert, currently ranked No. 24, has a 22-19 record in what’s been a mixed season. The Frenchman claimed the Marseille title and enjoyed a few deep runs, but has also struggled with inconsistency. Fresh off a final appearance in Stockholm, Humbert arrives in Switzerland showing encouraging form.

Sebastian Korda vs Ugo Humbert head-to-head

Korda and Humbert will face off for the second time on the ATP Tour when they enter the courts during the first round of the Swiss Indoors. Humbert leads their head-to-head 1-0 after registering a 6-2, 6-7(5), 6-4 win in their Halle quarterfinal in 2021.

Sebastian Korda vs Ugo Humbert odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Sebastian Korda -135 -1.5 (-110) Over 23.5 (-115) Ugo Humbert +105 +1.5 (-130) Under 23.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Sebastian Korda vs Ugo Humbert prediction

Humbert at the BNP Paribas Nordic Open 2025 - Source: Getty

Korda has shown flashes of quality in recent weeks, reaching the quarterfinals in Tokyo and Stockholm, with notable wins over Alexei Popyrin and Marcos Giron. However, losses to top names like Taylor Fritz and Casper Ruud underline his struggles to close out big matches.

Humbert, meanwhile, comes in with better momentum, having reached the Stockholm final after solid wins over Lorenzo Sonego and Matteo Berrettini. His form has looked sharper and more consistent than Korda’s.

Given his recent deep run and confidence, Humbert is favored to win this match, likely using his strong serve and aggressive forehand to dictate play.

Pick: Humbert to win in straight sets.

Sebastian Korda vs Ugo Humbert betting tips

Tip 1: Humbert to win 2-0 in sets.

Tip 2: Total games under 21.5

Tip 3: Korda to win under 8.5 games

