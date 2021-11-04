"Second place is not acceptable to Serena Williams, she has never kept her runner-up trophies"- Agent Jill Smoller

In the latest episode of the "The GOAT: Serena" podcast, hosts Chanda Rubin and Zina Garrison had an insightful conversation with Serena Williams' agent Jill Smoller on the American legend's unparalleled career and how motherhood changed her as an athlete.

Smoller said that coming second has always been unacceptable to the 23-time Major champion. The 57-year-old revealed that she has a lot of Williams' runner-up trophies in her office because the American doesn't want to keep them and be reminded of the times when she wasn't the best player on the court.

"Winning is always the most important thing for her," Jill Smoller stated. "There is not a lot of gray with Serena; she understands winning and losing and second place is not acceptable. I have a lot of runner-up trophies in my office underneath in cabinets; she never has kept her runner-up trophies. She's always felt like 'why do I want to be reminded that I wasn't the best?"

Serena Williams recently attended the F1 Grand Prix event in Texas, USA

The renowned agent, however, stated that Serena Williams doesn't focus too much on her victories either. According to Smoller, Williams believes that dwelling on the past will only distract her from what she needs to accomplish in the future.

"Conversely, she doesn't look at her victories either," Smoller continued. "She's said it before - if you're looking back you don't have your eyes on your future and what you need to accomplish. I don't think she's ever taken a second to understand the enormity she's had on culture, the world and sports just in terms of her greatness."

"Serena Williams still hates to lose but she goes into less of a dark place now because of Olympia"- Jill Smoller

Serena Williams with daughter Olympia after winning the 2020 Women's ASB Classic

Jill Smoller proceeded to shed some light on how motherhood has brought about a change in perspective for Serena Williams. Smoller said being a mother has been the biggest priority for Williams over the past few years. She also revealed that the 40-year-old has never spent a night away from her daughter Olympia despite the challenging schedule of the tennis tour.

"She has done parenting and motherhood the same way she has done her career- not allowing anything to get in the way of what her biggest priority is and that is being a mom," Jill Smoller said. "And I think that's the tricky part of tennis but then over the last couple of years she's still not spent a night away from Olympia."

Smoller admitted that Olympia's presence has "softened" Serena Williams and that losses do not affect her in the same way anymore.

"She always feels like her priority is to give Olympia the best experiences. She has just been so present in Olympia's life it's been amazing to see and I think that has softened her. She still hates to lose but she goes into less of a dark place now because of Olympia," Smoller added.

Edited by Arvind Sriram