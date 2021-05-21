Serbia Ladies Open 2021: Paula Badosa vs Viktoriya Tomova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (4) Paula Badosa vs Viktoriya Tomova
Date: 22 May 2021
Tournament: Serbia Ladies Open 2021
Round: Semifinals
Venue: Belgrade, Serbia
Category: WTA 250
Surface: Red Clay
Prize money: US$235,238
Match timing: Approx. 12 pm local time, 10 am GMT, 6 am EST
Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Paula Badosa vs Viktoriya Tomova preview
Paula Badosa continued her dominant run at the 2021 Serbia Open with a straight-sets win over Rebecca Peterson in the quarterfinals on Friday.
The Spaniard needed an hour and 21 minutes to close out a 6-2, 6-4 victory and set up a last-four clash with Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova, who pulled off back-to-back wins on Friday.
Tomova began her day with an upset three-set victory over talented 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez. The Bulgarian then battled past surprise quarterfinalist Reka-Luca Jani, recovering from a break down in the decider to complete a 6-1, 2-6, 7-5 win.
The results aren't entirely surprising given Tomova's recent form. The Bulgarian advanced to the semifinals in Bogota earlier in the year and is set to reach a career-high ranking next week.
Paula Badosa vs Viktoriya Tomova head-to-head
This will be the first career meeting between Paula Badosa and Viktoriya Tomova, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.
Paula Badosa vs Viktoriya Tomova prediction
Paula Badosa has been in ruthless form all week, reaching the last four without dropping a set. Her strong performances over the course of the claycourt season make her the overwhelming favorite on Saturday.
Badosa plays an aggressive brand of tennis and likes to take control of the rallies from the baseline. She has been especially effective in pressurizing her opponent's serve and will look to do the same in the semifinals.
Viktoriya Tomova, on the other hand, relies on quick movement and counterpunching skills to win points. The Bulgarian tends to hit with a lot of topspin, but this week she has also showcased her incredible handskills with delicate dropshots and volleys.
Tomova does, however, struggle to finish points from the baseline and that could prove to be her undoing against Badosa. She has also clocked a considerable number of hours on court this week and fatigue could well be a factor.
If Tomova isn't feeling a 100% out on the court on Saturday, she will find it hard to fend off Badosa's onslaught.
Prediction: Paula Badosa to win in two tight sets.