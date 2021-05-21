Serbia Ladies Open 2021: Paula Badosa vs Viktoriya Tomova preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (4) Paula Badosa vs Viktoriya Tomova

Date: 22 May 2021

Tournament: Serbia Ladies Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Belgrade, Serbia

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Red Clay

Prize money: US$235,238

Match timing: Approx. 12 pm local time, 10 am GMT, 6 am EST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Paula Badosa vs Viktoriya Tomova preview

Paula Badosa continued her dominant run at the 2021 Serbia Open with a straight-sets win over Rebecca Peterson in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Spaniard needed an hour and 21 minutes to close out a 6-2, 6-4 victory and set up a last-four clash with Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova, who pulled off back-to-back wins on Friday.

Viktoriya Tomova

Tomova began her day with an upset three-set victory over talented 18-year-old Leylah Fernandez. The Bulgarian then battled past surprise quarterfinalist Reka-Luca Jani, recovering from a break down in the decider to complete a 6-1, 2-6, 7-5 win.

The results aren't entirely surprising given Tomova's recent form. The Bulgarian advanced to the semifinals in Bogota earlier in the year and is set to reach a career-high ranking next week.

Paula Badosa vs Viktoriya Tomova head-to-head

Badosa hasn't dropped a set en route to the semifinals

This will be the first career meeting between Paula Badosa and Viktoriya Tomova, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Paula Badosa vs Viktoriya Tomova prediction

Paula Badosa has been in ruthless form all week, reaching the last four without dropping a set. Her strong performances over the course of the claycourt season make her the overwhelming favorite on Saturday.

Badosa plays an aggressive brand of tennis and likes to take control of the rallies from the baseline. She has been especially effective in pressurizing her opponent's serve and will look to do the same in the semifinals.

Viktoriya Tomova, on the other hand, relies on quick movement and counterpunching skills to win points. The Bulgarian tends to hit with a lot of topspin, but this week she has also showcased her incredible handskills with delicate dropshots and volleys.

Tomova does, however, struggle to finish points from the baseline and that could prove to be her undoing against Badosa. She has also clocked a considerable number of hours on court this week and fatigue could well be a factor.

If Tomova isn't feeling a 100% out on the court on Saturday, she will find it hard to fend off Badosa's onslaught.

Prediction: Paula Badosa to win in two tight sets.