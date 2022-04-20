Serbia Open 2022: Andrey Rublev vs Jiri Lehecka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and picks

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Andrey Rublev vs (Q) Jiri Lehecka.

Date: 21 April 2022.

Tournament: Serbia Open 2022.

Round: Second Round (Round of 16).

Venue: Novak Tennis Center.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Outdoor clay.

Prize money: €534,555.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | India - Discovery.

Andrey Rublev vs Jiri Lehecka preview

Andrey Rublev at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Second seed Andrey Rublev will take on qualifier Jiri Lehecka in the second round of the 2022 Serbia Open on Thursday.

Rublev had a pretty good hardcourt season in 2022, winning two titles and reaching the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters. However, his clay season has gotten off to a rocky start.

After a first-round bye, Rublev took on Alex de Minaur in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters last week. The Australian won the opening set, but the World No. 8 eventually prevailed to score a 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory.

Rublev was up against Jannik Sinner in the third round. He took an early lead in the opening set, but lost his serve while trying to close out the first set at 5-4. It was a minor setback as he won the next two games to clinch the opener.

The Russian started the second set by breaking his opponent's serve in the very first game. However, Sinner won six straight games after that to level the match.

The Italian continued his dominance in the deciding set as well. While Rublev did put up a fight, he eventually lost 5-7, 6-1, 6-3. At the Serbia Open, he was the recipient of a first-round bye as the second seed.

Jiri Lehecka at the 2021 Davis Cup Finals.

For Jiri Lehecka, the clay season hasn't been smooth sailing either. He got off to the worst start possible as he fell in the first round of the Grand Prix Hassan II. At the Monte-Carlo Masters, he qualified for the main draw but lost to David Goffin in the opening round.

At the Serbia Open, Lehecka once again had to go through qualifying. He defeated Nino Serdarusic and Flavio Cobolli in straight sets to book his spot in the main draw. The Czech took on Henri Laaksonen in the first round and won 6-2, 7-5 to score his first main draw win on clay at the ATP level.

Andrey Rublev vs Jiri Lehecka head-to-head

This is set to be the first encounter between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Andrey Rublev vs Jiri Lehecka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Andrey Rublev -500 -1.5 (-175) Over 20.5 (-110) Jiri Lehecka +330 +1.5 (+125) Under 20.5 (-130)

Rublev is favored to come out on top in this contest.

All odds are courtesy of BetMGM.

Andrey Rublev vs Jiri Lehecka prediction

Andrey Rublev at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Given the vast difference in their rankings and experience, Rublev will be the favorite heading into this encounter. He's quite a decent player on clay, having been a finalist at the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2021 and a quarterfinalist at Roland Garros in 2020.

While Lehecka hasn't achieved much success on any surface at the ATP level, he won a couple of Challenger titles on clay last year. He also upset Denis Shapovalov en route to the semifinals of this year's Rotterdam Open. The Czech youngster isn't unnerved by big opponents or the occasion.

In his first-round match, Lehecka didn't lose his serve even once, saving a couple of break points he faced with ease. It'll be difficult to replicate that against Rublev as well, but if manages to do so, he'll certainly make it a competitive match.

In his loss against Sinner, Rublev hit seven double faults and put up quite average overall serving stats. He'll need to improve those numbers going forward. The Russian will look to utilize his forehand to do most of the heavy lifting.

Lehecka could try hitting more shots to keep Rublev's backhand in play, which while consistent, is less lethal than his forehand. While the Czech youngster is talented, Rublev's experience should see him safely through to the next round.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in straight sets.

