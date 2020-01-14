Serbian star Troicki and Netherlands’ Haase make headlines in the qualifiers at the third edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

Victor Troicki

Serbian ace Viktor Troicki and Netherlands’ Robin Haase are among the 14 tennis players who will be seen in action during the qualifying rounds at the third edition of the Tata Open Maharashtra, organised by Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the Government of Maharashtra, to be held at the Mahalunge Balewadi Stadium in Pune from February 3-9. The qualifying rounds will be played on February 1 and 2.

Former World No. 12 Troicki made the headlines on Sunday when he teamed up with World No. 2 Novak Djokovic to lead Serbia to a triumph in the inaugural ATP Cup final. By winning the ATP Cup final, the 33-year-old Troicki became the first player in history to win all three major team competitions (Davis Cup in 2010 and World Team Cup in 2009 and 2012).

Former World No. 33 Haase is a familiar name at the tournament after winning the doubles title in the first edition of the competition alongside countryman Matwe Middelkoop. 32-year-old Haase will look to continue the momentum of last edition when he will battle in the qualifiers.

“We have 14 top class players in the qualifying rounds this year. We expect tough competition between them to secure place in the main draw,” said Prashant Sutar, Tournament Director of Tata Open Maharashtra.

The 30-year-old Prajnesh Gunneswaran alongside Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan feature in the list of qualifying, which was released by the ATP Tuesday. However, World No 122 Prajnesh, No. 130 Nagal will look make it to the main draw.

The qualifying rounds also will offer two wildcards in the draw of 16. “The wildcards would ensure more Indian players get an opportunity to be part of prestigious event,” said Sunder Iyer, Secretary of MSLTA.

Czech Republic’s Lukas Rosol, who stunned Spanish great Rafael Nadal in the second round of 2012 Wimbledon, will also be among the main attractions in the qualifying rounds.