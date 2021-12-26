Serena Williams' five best matches at the Australian Open

The Australian Open has been a successful hunting ground for Serena Williams over the years. With seven singles and four doubles titles, the American has excelled at the season-opening Slam.

Through various ups and downs, and even from the brink of defeat, Williams has navigated various obstacles to emerge victorious. Her talent, resilience and fighting spirit have been on display during many of her matches, but there are a few that stand out from the rest. So here's a look at five of Serena WIlliams' best matches at the Australian Open.

#5 - Serena Williams vs Victoria Azarenka, 2010 Australian Open quarterfinals

Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka in action at the 2010 Australian Open

While Serena Williams was an established star in 2010, Victoria Azarenka was just rising up the ranks. The Belarusian finished the 2009 season ranked inside the top 10 and had won the biggest title of her career by defeating Williams in the 2009 Miami Open final.

At the 2010 Australian Open, the pair met for the third consecutive year. Williams triumphed in 2008 and 2009, and while she would go on to win in 2010 as well, Azarenka put up an impressive fight this time around.

Williams was down a set and trailing 0-4 in the second before staging a remarkable fightback. Azarenka's explosive game had the American on the ropes, but Williams' fighting spirit shone through as she rallied to win 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2.

#4 - Serena Williams vs Maria Sharapova, 2007 Australian Open final

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova at the 2007 Australian Open

Serena Williams started the 2007 season ranked No. 95, with injuries plaguing much of her 2006 campaign. Going into the Australian Open that year, she wasn't among the favorites despite her past accomplishments.

But Williams made her way to the final, where she was to face Maria Sharapova. The last time the two met in a Grand Slam final was at Wimbledon in 2004, when the Russian emerged victorious to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

Sharapova was expected to win given her excellent form, but a dominant performance from Williams saw her claim a third Australian Open title. The American was dialed in right from the start, committing just 11 unforced errors to win 6-1, 6-2.

While many had written an obituary about her career, Williams made a statement with her commanding performance and silenced her detractors.

#3 - Serena Williams vs Kim Clijsters, 2003 Australian Open semifinal

Serena Williams and Kim Clijsters at the 2003 Australian Open

Serena Williams had won three Grand Slams in a row prior to the 2003 Australian Open and was on the verge of creating history. After a tough first-round match against Emilie Loit, where she battled to win 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-5, she cruised into the semifinals with relative ease.

Facing Kim Clijsters for a spot in the final, the American was thoroughly tested. She lost the first set 6-4 but fought her way back into the match to win the next one 6-3. The Belgian raced to a 5-1 lead in the deciding set and held two match points while on serve.

But just when it seemed like all was lost, Williams exerted her will and clawed her way back into the match. The American won six straight games to take the match 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 and reach her fourth consecutive Grand Slam final.

#2 - Serena Williams vs Maria Sharapova, 2005 Australian Open semifinals

Maria Sharapova and Serena Williams at the 2005 Australian Open

After losing twice to Sharapova in 2004, Williams was eager to get even. When they met in the semifinals at the 2005 Australian Open, the Russian almost made it three wins in a row against her celebrated opponent.

After splitting the first two sets, the deciding one was a tense affair and the two fierce competitors gave it their all. Sharapova got the decisive break and was serving for the match at 5-4. The Russian even had three match points, but was unable to close the match out. Williams played unbelievable tennis from that point on and stormed her way back to claim a 2-6, 7-5, 8-6 victory over the Russian.

#1 - Serena Williams vs Venus Williams, 2003 Australian Open final

Venus and Serena Williams at the 2003 Australian Open

The Williams sisters were a dominant force in women's tennis during the 2000s. At the height of their success between 2002 and 2003 they contested four consecutive Grand Slam finals .

Going into the 2003 Australian Open, both sisters had won four Grand Slam titles. While Serena Williams had to save match points against Clijsters during her semi-final match, Venus Williams scored a straightforward 6-3, 6-3 win over Justine Henin.

In one of the finest matches ever between the Williams sisters, both were relentless and their desire to win was visible with every shot. In the end, Serena triumphed 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4 to win her fourth successive Grand Slam title and complete the "Serena Slam."

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala