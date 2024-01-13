Venus Williams once shared her thoughts on the contrast between her and her sister Serena Williams' conduct during matches.

Venus and Serena Williams have squared off in 16 matches at Grand Slam tournaments, with a memorable showdown taking place in the 2003 Australian Open final. Serena defeated Venus 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4 in the summit clash, clinching her fourth consecutive Major title and completing the career Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, Venus experienced her fourth consecutive runner-up finish at a Major, losing all four finals to her sister. Speaking during her post-match press conference, she addressed whether she was 'fed up' with losing to Serena in Grand Slam finals.

Venus said that she simply didn't enjoy losing, regardless of whether it was against her sister or any other player.

"I don't like losing altogether, so if it was Serena or any other player. It's just never fun. I'm never going to the finals, saying, "Yes, I'm losing today." I'm going with the attitude I'm going to go out there, do my best and try to take the title. That's definitely my attitude going on to the court every time, is positive," she said.

Venus also shared her thoughts on Serena's tendency to have outbursts on the court. She described herself as the more composed player, in contrast to her sister, who would regularly question calls and exhibit frustration by yelling or slamming her racquet.

"That's fine. She's (Serena Williams) always questioning calls and yells and slams the racquet. I'm more or less the one that's kind of silent," she said.

Emphasizing her own restrained approach, Venus Williams reiterated that she did not engage in such behavior. She also highlighted the importance of viewing each other as any other opponent rather than sisters, especially as they were both striving to make history in the sport.

"No, I never really yell or slam my racquet. She has to see me as another opponent. These are major championships at stake. This is history, a career. When we look back, we want to be legends and go into the Hall of Fame. We're both trying to win the matches, especially ones like this," she added.

Looking back at Venus and Serena Williams' campaigns at 2003 Australian Open

Serena Williams defeated Venus Williams in the 2003 Australian Open final

Serena Williams entered the 2003 Australian Open as the top seed, kicking off her campaign with a hard-fought 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-5 win over Emilie Loit. She then defeated Els Callens 6-4, 6-0. The American advanced to the quarterfinals after securing straight-set wins over Tamarine Tanasugarn and Eleni Daniilidou.

Subsequently, Serena triumphed over Meghann Shaughnessy 6-2, 6-2. She fended off two match points against Kim Clijsters in the semifinals, winning 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 and setting up a blockbuster title clash against Venus Williams.

Meanwhile, Venus commenced her campaign against Svetlana Kuznetsova, defeating the Russian 6-4, 6-2. She triumphed over Ansley Cargill and Anca Barna in straight sets to reach the fourth round.

The American then beat Nicole Pratt 6-3, 6-2. In the quarterfinals, Venus emerged victorious over Daniela Hantuchova, winning 6-4, 6-3. She progressed to the final after beating Justine Henin-Hardenne 6-3, 6-3.

Subsequently, Serena Williams defeated Venus 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-4 in the final to clinch her maiden Australian Open title.

