Maria Sharapova once candidly discussed her lopsided rivalry with Serena Williams. She disclosed how their battle in the 2004 Wimbledon Championships final had fueled the American's determination to beat her in all future encounters.

Ad

The pair first locked horns at the 2004 Miami Open, where Williams claimed a commanding 6-4, 6-3 victory. Just a few months later, a 17-year-old Sharapova stunned the American in the Wimbledon Championships final, winning 6-1, 6-4 to dash Williams' hopes of clinching a third consecutive title at the grasscourt Major.

The Russian also defeated Serena Williams in the WTA Finals final later that same year, setting the stage for what many anticipated would be a closely contested rivalry. However, the American went on to dominate their encounters to establish a 20-2 winning record against Sharapova.

Ad

Trending

In a 2017 interview with CNN, Maria Sharapova fondly revisited her Wimbledon triumph, highlighting that Williams had far more to lose as the two-time defending champion and overwhelming favorite. Despite being the "underdog," the Russian disclosed that she wasn't scared by the challenge and that it only fueled her desire to win more.

"Look, I think Serena, in that particular match, had everything to lose compared to myself. I mean, I was the underdog. If I lost that match, I would be the happiest kid on the planet," Maria Sharapova said.

Ad

"Wimbledon finalist? Who would have thought? No one expected that from me. She’s a two-time defending champion, there’s a lot more on the line and I think I sensed that. That didn’t scare me, it only wanted me to win more," she added.

Reflecting on her poor record against Serena Williams, Sharapova expressed her belief that the disappointment of the defeat had stirred a determination in the American to never lose to her again. The Russian also acknowledged that Williams had "owned" her in their rivalry since then.

Ad

"Obviously it was a disappointing loss to her because she was expected to win. I’m sure she expected to win that match, another Wimbledon final. So I think that disappointment really, it stirred something up. She didn’t want to lose to me again. Well, I say she’s owned me. Which she has," she said.

Ad

"I think Serena Williams hated me for hearing her cry, she's never forgiven me for it" - Maria Sharapova on American 'bawling' after Wimbledon 2004 final

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova (Source: Getty)

Maria Sharapova also shared another perspective on Serena Williams' apparent animosity towards her after the Wimbledon 2004 final. In her autobiography 'Unstoppable: My Life So Far,' the Russian recounted hearing Williams "bawling" in the locker room after her defeat.

Ad

Sharapova suggested that the American "hated" her not just for being the "skinny kid" that defeated her but also for witnessing her tears. She expressed her belief that the 23-time Grand Slam champion never forgave her for that.

"What I heard when I came into the locker room was Serena Williams bawling. Guttural sobs. I got out as quickly as I could, but she knew I was there," Maria Sharapova wrote.

Ad

I think Serena hated me for being the skinny kid who beat her, against all odds I think she hated me for seeing her at her lowest moment. But mostly I think she hated me for hearing her cry. She's never forgiven me for it," she added.

Serena Williams, for her part, has denied that personal animosity played any part in her "beef" with Maria Sharapova, emphasizing that it was just a competitive dynamic because they both wanted to win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas