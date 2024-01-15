John McEnroe once urged Serena Williams to surpass Margaret Court's Grand Slam tally in response to Court's anti-LGBTQ views.

Court achieved a historic career milestone in 1970, completing the Grand Slam by winning all four Majors that year. The Australian Open celebrated the 50th anniversary of Court's achievement in 2020, commemorating the occasion with a special ceremony.

However, the celebration was shrouded in controversy due to Margaret Court's outspoken anti-LGBTQ views. John McEnroe was also among the critics, citing several instances of Court making "offensive" and "homophobic" statements.

"There's only one thing longer than the list of Margaret Court's tennis achievements, it's her list on offensive and homophobic statements. Just a few examples, During the Apartheid regime in South Africa, she said 'I love South Africa. They have the racial situation better organized than anywhere else,'" he said in a video for Eurosport (at 0:44).

"About transgender children and LGBTIQ, 'It's all a work of the devil. Tennis is full of lesbians. It is sad for children to be exposed to homosexuality,'" he added.

The American called out the Australian Open for honoring Court's accomplishment, arguing that they "can't separate the person from their achievement." Nevertheless, he also credited the organizers for hosting the biggest LGBTQ tournament at Melbourne Park as a counterbalance to the Australian's views.

"This year marks the 50th anniversary of Margaret Court’s grand slam and Tennis Australia is facing a dilemma. What do they do with their crazy aunt?" he said (at 1:30).

"To the credit of Tennis Australia, Margaret Court’s tribute is counter-balanced by the organization of the biggest LGBTIQ tennis tournament in the world at Melbourne Park. Organizers call it the glam slam. Margaret would probably call it hell on earth," he added.

McEnroe concluded by imploring Serena Williams, with her 23 Grand Slam titles, to win two more Major titles and surpass Margaret Court's record of 24, effectively relegating Court as well as her controversial views to history.

"Serena [Williams], do me a favor. Get two more grand slams this year and get to 25 so we can leave Margaret Court and her offensive views in the past where they both belong. Thank you," he said (at 2:38).

Serena Williams fell short of surpassing Margaret Court's Grand Slam tally

Serena Williams and Margaret Court

Serena Williams won her 23rd and final Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open, defeating her sister Venus Williams 6-4, 6-4 in the final. In doing so, she surpassed Steffi Graf's tally to become the player with the most Major titles in the Open Era.

The American had several opportunities to match and then surpass Margaret Court's Grand Slam record, competing in four more Major finals. However, Angelique Kerber thwarted her ambitions in the 2018 Wimbledon Championships final, beating her 6-3, 6-3.

She was then defeated by Naomi Osaka in straight sets in the 2018 US Open final. Subsequently, Simona Halep triumphed over Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon final, securing a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Serena Williams' final chance to match Court's Grand Slam record came in the 2019 US Open final, where she took on Bianca Andreescu. The American was unable to clinch her 24th Grand Slam title as Andreescu claimed a 6-3, 7-5 victory.

