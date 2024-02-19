Serena Williams once said that her look at the 2004 US Open was very rebellious.

The American is one of the greatest tennis players of all time and sported some very popular outfits throughout her career. One of these came at the 2004 US Open when she wore a black top and jeans shorts.

Williams was asked after her first match of the tournament whether her look was a biker look. She responded by saying that it was a rebel-look when she was being very rebellious.

"It's like a rebel-look, when I'm being really rebellious. I'm just doing things different with the black and the studs. You know, the armband, I wear it up here. I'm just being a rebel. So maybe I would start out with something like, "Serena's going rebel without a cause,'" Williams said.

When asked about the inspiration for the outfit, the then-23-year-old said that she often wore jeans like everybody at the time and that signing on with Nike and Andre Agassi wearing the same back in the day served as inspiration.

"The inspiration was I actually designed this line. I thought to myself, "What does everyone wear?" I'm thinking to myself jeans. What do I wear? I wear jeans. I wear, you know, these comfortable fabrics. I kept thinking - my mind kept going back to jeans. I just signed with Nike. I thought, 'Andre Agassi in 1990 was wearing jeans.' And I thought, Who could do it better than Nike?'" the American said.

Williams reached the quarterfinals of the 2004 US Open following wins over Sandra Kleinova, Lindsay Lee-Waters, Tatiana Golovin and Patty Schnyder. Here, she was beaten by Jennifer Capriati who was playing her last-ever Grand Slam tournament and retired in 2004.

Serena Williams has won six US Open titles

Serena Williams won six titles at the US Open, the first of which came in 1999 when she beat Martina Hingis in the title clash. Her second title came three years later following a win over sister Venus Williams in the final.

Williams' third title came in 2008 after a triumph over Jelena Jankovic in the title clash. Her fourth, fifth and sixth triumphs at the New York Major came between 2012-2014.

The American beat Victoria Azarenka to win the tournament in 2012 and 2013 while defeating Caroline Wozniacki to lift the title in 2014.

