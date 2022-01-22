Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian jokes he will only gift her NFTs going forward, hints he's got a collection set up for daughter Olympia

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has joked that the only gifts he will be giving the 23-time Slam champion going forward are NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).

Williams' love for NFTs is an open secret and the American recently posted a picture of her new NFT avatar on Twitter. Her NFT is a crying pink ape, which, according to Ohanian, was a gift from him.

"I gifted my wife another NFT. I think she likes it," tweeted Ohanian.

Ohanian also revealed that he first gifted Williams a "Serena Punk", adding that he was responsible for designing the former World No. 1's NFT avatar.

"First I get you the SerenaPunk, now I get the pink ape you wanted... you realize I'm only gifting you NFTs from now on right?" replied Alexis to Serena's tweet.

Interestingly, when a fan pointed out that Ohanian doesn't really "own" the NFT but is just holding it for the next generation i.e. for his four-year-old daughter, Olympia, the Reddit co-founder hinted that he already has some amazing NFTs for her collection.

"You should see what I've already got for Olympia Ohanian..." replied Alexis.

For the uninitiated, an NFT is a unique and non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain. It can include digital files such as photos, videos, and audio. Used as a speculative form of investment these days, NFT differs from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as it is not mutually interchangeable, and thus, not fungible.

Twitter recently unveiled a new feature allowing people to use their NFT as their profile picture. Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar recently changed his profile picture to a pink partying ape.

Serena Williams joins fantasy soccer game Sorare as board advisor

Serena Williams was unveiled as a new board advisor of the blockchain-based fantasy soccer game Sorare, whose current value is estimated at $4.3 billion.

The company allows its users to purchase NFTs of famous football players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and others and set them up in their fantasy leagues or even trade them. Interestingly, around 90,000 users have already purchased in-game NFTs to unlock more functionality.

In an interview with Forbes, Williams remarked that her husband had introduced her to Sorare.

Serena Williams at the Australian Open 2021

“I actually was introduced to Sorare through my husband. Sorare does more than just collectibles. They deliver meaningful interactions between users and their favorite teams or players, which I thought was different," said Williams.

The American is currently recovering from a leg injury and has not set a timeline for her return to the court.

