Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shares a powerful message about love from the late Kobe Bryant

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently took to Instagram Stories to repost a powerful message about love from the late Kobe Bryant.

In the video, Bryant was asked to name one quality that all great sportspeople possess. In response, he explained how one's love for their particular sport brings forth the desired levels of excellence.

"If you had to think of one quality that all the great ones have," began the interviewer.

"It's love, it's love, it's not rocket science to me man," Kobe Bryant began his answer. "The quality that we all share is that we love what we do. We absolutely love and it's a pure love. It's not the fame. It's not the money, it's not even the championships. It's loving what we do and we do it all the time. We study all the time and as a result the championships come."

Alexis Ohanian reposted the video, affirming his belief in Bryant's statement while also personally experiencing his wife Serena Williams' love and passion for tennis.

“As a fellow girl dad, one of the things that always impressed me about Kobe was his unapologetic love for his daughters" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis on Kobe Bryant

Alexis Ohanian and Kobe Bryant only met once, and the former spoke about their sole meeting a few months after the legendary basketballer's tragic demise in 2020.

Serena Williams' husband highlighted how he was bowled over by Bryant's unconditional love for his daughters.

“As a fellow girl dad, one of the things that always impressed me about Kobe was his unapologetic love for his daughters and how much he championed them and supported them and just how proud he was,” said Ohanian.

Ohanian stated that Bryant was really excited and keen to embark on a career in investments. He added that the basketball player had the innate ability to bring his great hunger and desire for success into everything he did.

"You know, we only met once, and we spoke briefly about his ambitions in investing, and he was just getting started, and it struck me how he was bringing with him all of his passion, all of his hunger, all of his drive to this new career," he continued.

“The same thing that made him great on the court he was bringing to every single thing he was doing off the court, and he will be missed,” Serena Williams' husband added.

