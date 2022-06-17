Serena Williams lands in London with her daughter Olympia ahead of Wimbledon comeback

Serena Williams added to the excitement surrounding her Wimbledon comeback by posting a short clip after landing in London on Thursday with her daughter Olympia by her side.

There are still 10 days to go ahead of the start of Wimbledon, however, Williams will begin her comeback to the sport by participating in the Eastbourne International, starting this Sunday. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has received a doubles wildcard (w/ Ons Jabeur) to play in Eastbourne.

Serena Williams posted two short clips on Instagram to inform fans and followers of her arrival in the British capital. Williams excitedly said, "Welcome to London," before posing with her "mini-me" Olympia as they left the airport.

Williams' singles record is among the best in the history of tennis. However, she has a highly impressive record in doubles tennis as well, winning all 14 Grand Slam finals she has played in. Williams also has two Olympic Gold medals in doubles, both with her sister Venus Williams.

Her latest doubles partner, Jabeur, expressed her excitement at getting an opportunity to play with the great champion. She revealed that she was unsure about playing in Eastbourne, but was quick to accept an invitation from Williams' team.

"My coach, he’s in contact with her coach, Eric [Hechtman]. And yeah, I mean, “Would I play doubles with Serena?” I mean, obviously the answer was yes. She was coming back; I didn’t know where. I wasn’t sure, actually, to play at Eastbourne. But now I’m 100 percent sure I will go, just for doubles," Jabeur expressed.

The Tunisian player also recalled an old interaction with Serena Williams.

"We had a moment when she was pregnant. I said, “Congratulations,” and she said, “Thank you, Ons.” And I was like, “You know my name? Really? You know I exist?” So it’s great," Jabeur reminisced.

Serena Williams teams up with a new coach for Wimbledon

After recently splitting with long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Williams has teamed up with Eric Hechtman ahead of her comeback. Hechtman has been Venus Williams' coach since the 2019 season and is now working with both the sisters.

Prior to his coaching association with Venus Williams, Hechtman worked as a hitting partner with top players such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, as well as the Williams sisters themselves. The American is a Director at the Royal Palm Tennis Club in Florida.

Seven-time champion Williams will not be seeded at Wimbledon this year after organizers decided to permanently remove the older seeding system based on the grasscourt records of players last year. With a current world ranking of 1208, Williams will remain unseeded at could face one of the top-5 seeds in the opening round.

The American is just two wins away from her 100th match win at the iconic tournament, where she has an incredible 98-13 win-loss record.

