Serena Williams' legacy: 5 unique awards in the American's trophy cabinet | Black History Month

Serena Williams is one of the most influential athletes in the world. Hailing from Michigan, she picked up a tennis racquet at the age of three and embarked on a journey that has arguably left an indelible mark on the world like few others before her.

Apart from 23 Grand Slam titles in her locker, Williams also clinched four Olympic golds. Her resilience and sheer desire to maintain her ascendancy at the top have been an inspiration for many on a global scale.

During her journey, the former World No. 1 played a crucial role in fighting racism, paved the way for young athletes in her community and empowered millions of girls to chase their dreams. While others tend to slow down with age, she continued to rack up awards throughout her career, re-writing the history books.

On that note, let's explore five unique awards Serena Williams has won so far:

5) Forbes' Most Powerful Women in the World 2021

2022 US Open - Day 1

In 2021, Serena Williams joined the Forbes list of 100 Most Powerful Women in the World. High-profile names such as Kamala Harris, Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce and Tanzania’s sixth president Salama Suluhu Hassan gave her company.

The American earned double the prize money in tennis as compared to any of her contemporaries in her career. She also began her own clothing line S by Serena and tried her hand in the movie industry, working as a producer (King Richard). All of these endeavors significantly increased Williams' market value.

4) CFDA Fashion Icon Award - 2023

2023 CFDA Fashion Awards - Winner's Walk

Confidence has always been Serena Williams' strongest suit. Tennis fans will know that the American has always backed herself during challenging moments in her career and been able to come out on top.

When it came to fashion, the 42-year-old carried herself boldly and represented her choices with immense sophistication and style. She changed the fashion trends among women on multiple occasions, on and off the tennis court.

In 2023, Williams received the CFDA Fashion Icon of the Year award. She became the first athlete to claim the honor, which hailed the power of self-reflection and recognized the contributions made by an individual towards the American fashion industry.

Williams spoke to Vogue in an exclusive interview after she received the award and highlighted how she approached her fashion game over the years.

"I feel so honored and grateful, I had an amazing evening celebrating all of the honorees and winners, and to be celebrated among them feels really special. To have my dear friend Kim Kardashian present to me is something I’ll always remember," Serena Williams said.

“My style has grown and evolved throughout my career, but I’ve always tried to stay authentic to myself and have fun along the way,” Williams said. “I think my playfulness and confidence in that was something other people could see themselves in too," she added.

3) NAACP Image Awards by Jackie Robinson 2023

54th NAACP Image Awards - Show

In 2023, Serena Williams joined an elite class of people to have won the NACCP Image Awards by Jackie Robinson.

The award exemplifies the contributions made by an athlete towards social justice, civil rights and community involvement, apart from their achievements in their respective sport. The likes of Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Wilma Rudolph and Harlem Globetrotters have previously claimed the prize for their contributions.

NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson, was pleased to present Serena Williams with the honor in 2023.

"Serena Williams is the quintessential example of Black excellence. From her record-breaking wins on the tennis court to her business acumen to her philanthropic endeavors, she has set the bar for athletes everywhere. We are proud to honor and celebrate her with this year's Jackie Robinson Sports Award," Johnson said (via Tennis World USA).

2) WTA Comeback Player of the Year 2018: Serena Williams

Tennis players interact during a conference in 2018

Serena Williams returned to Indian Wells in 2018 after her maternity break and a challenging childbirth experience, having secured runner-up finishes at Wimbledon and US Open the same year.

The WTA hailed Williams' achievements and spirit to get back to the top by naming her the 2018 Comeback Player of the Year.

1) Jesse Owens Award 2016 - World's Best Athlete

Tennis meets fashion at the Milan Gala Dinner

Last but not least, Serena Williams was lauded with the Jesse Owens Award for the World's Best Athlete in 2016.

The American track athlete, Owens, positively used his global status towards making prominent changes in the world. Herbert P. Douglas Jr., co-founder and chairman emeritus of the International Athletic Association Board of Directors, was pleased with the fight Williams displayed during her career and was thrilled to present her with the award.

"Jesse Owens used the global stage of the Olympics and his status as a world-class athlete to make a considerable difference in the world," Herbert P. Douglas, Jr said (via PR Newswire).

"We are thrilled to be recognizing Serena Williams who is one of the greatest athletes of our time and the quintessence of uncompromising sportsmanship," he added.

