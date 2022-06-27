Serena Williams' next match: Opponent, venue, live streaming, TV channel and schedule | Wimbledon 2022, Round 1

Having retired midway through her first-round match at Wimbledon last year due to injury, seven-time champion Serena Williams will return to action at the grasscourt Major on Tuesday, June 28. The former World No. 1 will begin her quest for her eighth title against France's 115th-ranked Harmony Tan.

Serena was limited to just two matches in the intervening period, both of which were in doubles. At Eastbourne earlier this month, the American teamed up with Berlin champion Ons Jabeur for her comeback to the sport.

The two advanced to the semifinals before injury forced Jabeur to withdraw.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



(in doubes with Ons Jabeur in Eastbourne) Queen Serena comes back today!(in doubes with Ons Jabeur in Eastbourne) Queen Serena comes back today! 🙌 (in doubes with Ons Jabeur in Eastbourne) https://t.co/HPAvB0axCn

Where is Serena Williams playing?

The former World No. 1 will compete at the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club in London. It is the third Slam of the season and the only Major to still be played on grass. Held since 1877, it is the oldest tennis tournament in the world.

One of the most successful players at Wimbledon, Serena lifted the Venus Rosewater Dish in 2002, 2003, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2015, and 2016. In doubles, she has tasted success as many as six times, with her wins coming in 2000, 2002, 2008, 2009, 2012, and 2016. She won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title as well, in 1998.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis "I didn't retire. I just needed to heal physically, mentally. I am more prepared than I thought I would be."



Serena Williams "I didn't retire. I just needed to heal physically, mentally. I am more prepared than I thought I would be." Serena Williams https://t.co/fwGmPzs4Sh

Who is Serena Williams playing against?

Harmony Tan in action at the 2022 Australian Open

Harmony Tan is yet to taste title glory on the WTA tour and has a career-high world ranking of 90, which she achieved in April. The Frenchwoman has eight ITF titles to her credit and will make her Wimbledon debut against the 23-time Major champion on Tuesday.

Tan reached the semifinals of the WTA 125K grasscourt event in Italy earlier this month and will be upbeat about her chances against the American legend, who is coming into Wimbledon with zero match play in singles.

The 24-year-old is currently coached by former Wimbledon runner-up Nathalie Tauziat and renowned coach Sam Sumyk.

Serena and Tan have never faced each other on the tour before.

Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan match schedule

Serena and Tan will play the third match on Centre Court on Tuesday, June 28.

Match Timing: Approx. 5.00 pm local time / 6.00 pm CET / 12 noon ET / 9.30 pm IST

Date: June 28, 2022.

Serena Williams vs Harmony Tan streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can watch Serena take on Tan live on their respective channels and sites:

Australia: Channel Nine

Canada: TSN

France: beIN Sports

Germany: Sky Deutschland & ZDF

India: Star Sports

Italy: Sky Italia & Super Tennis

Japan: NHK & WOWOW

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Serbia: RTS & Sport Klub

Spain: Telefonica & Movistar+

UK: BBC & Eurosport

USA: ESPN & Tennis Channel

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far