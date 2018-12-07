×
Serena Williams only sportsperson in Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women List

Arjun
ANALYST
News
07 Dec 2018, 23:55 IST

Serena Williams Visits Beautycon POP In Los Angeles
Serena Williams Visits Beautycon POP In Los Angeles

Well, Serena Williams obviously needs no introduction. With 23 Grand Slam titles, 4 Olympic Gold Medals and close to $90 million in prize money earnings, she obviously checks every box.

But there's a first for even Serena. The 37-year old comeback mom and fashionista made it to the Forbes List of 100 Most Powerful Women for the first time in 2018.

The list contains people from all walks of life from politics, media, philanthropy, entrepreneurship, business etc. But the only woman with a sports background to make the list is Serena Williams. Serena is ranked 79th in the list.

This comes just a few weeks after Serena Williams was featured in GQ magazine as its "Woman of the Year". Williams who is currently attending the Art Basel 2018 event to promote her new clothing line, will certainly be elated at achieving another first in her career.

Serena shares space with some very prominent names like Germany Chancellor - Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Oprah Winfrey. Williams in one of the 20 new entrants to the list.

Despite having been made to wait to win her record-tying 24th Grand Slam title, Serena Williams has had a pretty good year adding the 'GQ Women of the Year Award' and Forbes Top 100 accolade to her long list of accomplishments.

The 7-time Australian Open champion has confirmed her participation at 2019 Australian Open and will look to pick up from where she left in 2017 - where she won her 23rd Grand Slam title to take the numero uno spot among Grand Slam winners in the Open Era.

At 37, the manner in which Serena continues to inspire people with her activism and success on-court is well and truly amazing and it speaks volumes about the champion that she is.

