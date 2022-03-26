Serena Williams is probably the best tennis player ever: Michael Mmoh

Michael Mmoh recently revealed that he considers Serena Williams to be the "best tennis player" of all time and that she would be his dream mixed doubles partner.

Mmoh is one of the brighter prospects in American men's tennis, even though he has not particularly set the tour alight so far. The American crashed out in the first qualifying round at the Miami Open, losing to compatriot Steve Johnson in straight sets.

In a recent interview with Tick Tock Tennis, Mmoh was asked to pick his dream mixed doubles partner, and he was quick to pick Serena Williams. He believes that the 23-time Major champion is the GOAT and that it would be an "honor" to play alongside the 40-year-old.

"I think I would pick the GOAT on that one, I have to go with Serena, not too many people have done it better than her," Michael Momh said. "You know probably the best tennis player all together to ever play, so I think it would be an honor to share the court with her."

Michael Mmoh turned pro in 2016, by which time Serena Williams was already a 21-time Major champion.

The Miami Open is Serena Williams' most successful WTA 1000 event

Williams at the 2015 Miami Open

Serena Williams might be missing in action at the 2022 Miami Open due to injury, but is an integral part of the event's history as one of its most celebrated players.

Williams has won the Miami Open a whopping eight times, out of 18 participations, making it her most successful WTA 1000 event. She has lost a mere nine matches out of a total of 85 matches played at the event, giving her a win rate of 89%

The 40-year-old first won the Miami Open in 2002, beating Venus Williams and Jennifer Capriati back-to-back to lift the title. She made the finals of the event in 1999 but faced defeat to sister Venus Williams on that occasion.

Williams won the Miami Open for three consecutive years from 2002 to 2004. She next won the title in 2007 and 2008 and came close to making it a second hat-trick but faced defeat against Victoria Azarenka in the summit clash.

The 23-time Major champion eventually completed her second hat-trick of Miami titles, when she won them in consecutive years from 2013 to 2015. However, the American has come up facing uncharacteristic losses in the event since, failing to make it past the fourth round in three attempts.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan