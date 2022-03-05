Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams are the only male-female pairing in tennis history to win all four Grand Slams together

Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal have 44 Grand Slams between them, 23 Majors for the former and 21 for the latter. Both players have completed the Double Career Grand Slam -- winning all four Grand Slams at least twice in their careers. More interestingly, the duo are also the only male-female pairing in tennis history to win all four Majors together.

The pair won the Australian Open together back in 2009, Nadal's sixth Major and Williams' 10th Major overall. Seeded first in the tournament, the Spaniard raced his way to the title with two back-to-back marathon five-setters against Fernando Verdasco in the semifinals and Roger Federer in the finals.

The triumph marked the current World No. 4's first Grand Slam on hardcourts as well as his maiden triumph at Melbourne Park.

US Open: 2013



The American, meanwhile, was the second seed and defeated Victoria Azarenka in the fourth round before defeating three Russians on the trot (Svetlana Kuznetsova, Elena Dementieva and Dinara Safina) to win her fourth Australian Open title. By winning the tournament, she also regained the No. 1 status from Jelena Jankovic.

Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams won their second Slam together at Wimbledon the following year in 2010, the 8th Major for the former and 13th for the latter. The Mallorcan defeated four seeded players enroute to his title, outclassing sixth seed Robin Soderling (quarterfinals), fourth seed Andy Murray (semifinals) and 12th seed Tomas Berdych (final) to win his second title at SW19.

Serena Williams, on the other hand, was the top seed and defended her title without dropping a set. The former World No. 1 defeated five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova (fourth round), two-time Grand Slam champion Li Na (quarterfinals) and two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova (semifinals) to set up the final with former World No. 2 Vera Zvonareva from Russia.

The American went on to dismantle the Russian to win her fourth Wimbledon title and second Major of the year.

Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams triumphed together at Roland Garros and the US Open in 2013 to complete the collection

Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal won the 2013 US Open together to close out the collection

Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams won their third Grand Slam together at 2013 Roland Garros, the 16th Major for the former and 12th for the latter. Seeded first in the tournament, the 40-year-old vanquished Svetlana Kuznetsova in the quarterfinals and Sara Errani in the semifinals to set up the final with defending champion Maria Sharapova.

In the first final between the top two seeds at the French Open since 1995, Williams dismantled the second seed in straight sets to win her second title at Roland Garros. By doing so, she also became the first woman to achieve a Double Career Grand Slam.

Meanwhile, Nadal was the third seed and defeated five seeded players on the trot to the title. The three-time defending champion crushed ninth seed Stan Wawrinka (quarterfinals), top seed Novak Djokovic (semifinals) and sixth seed David Ferrer (finals) to win his eighth title on the claycourts of Paris. In the process, he also tied Roy Emerson's then record of third-most Majors won by a male player.

At the US Open the same year, Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal completed the collection with their 17th and 13th Majors respectively. Defending champion Williams was the top seed and lost only one set in the entire tournament. The American defeated Sloane Stephens (fourth round), Li Na (semifinals) and Victoria Azarenka (final) to win her fifth title at Flushing Meadows.

The Mallorcan, on the other hand, was the second seed and had to prevail over four seeded players enroute to his triumph. Nadal dwarfed 19th seed Tommy Robredo in the quarterfinals and 8th seed Richard Gasquet in the semifinals to set up the final with top seed Novak Djokovic in the final. The former World No. 1 went on to outdo the Seb in four sets to win his second US Open title.

