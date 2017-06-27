Serena Williams responds to sexist John McEnroe criticism on Twitter

Williams is currently seven months pregnant with her first child.

Williams and McEnroe play for charity in this file photo from 2009

What’s the Story?

Earlier this week, seven-time Grand Slam winner John McEnroe lashed out without provocation at World No. 4 Serena Williams, saying she would “struggle to make the top 700” on the men’s circuit. Now a commentator and pundit, former No. 1 McEnroe said in a podcast interview with NPR this week that she “may have been a little lower, may have been a bit higher” than that figure on the rankings.

Starting off well, McEnroe described the ace as “incredibly strong mentally” but went on to criticize her abilities. “.... if she had to just play the circuit — the men’s circuit — that would be an entirely different story,” he said, alleging Williams would be nowhere near her success if she had to compete on the ATP World Tour.

Now, Williams, a multiple record-holding former No. 1, has responded to the comments on Twitter – asking for privacy and peace during the last few months of her pregnancy.

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

Heart of the Matter

Now seven months pregnant, Williams, while on hiatus from professional tennis, is still a regular fixture on her local tennis courts, and has been seen practising from time to time. The fit athlete and fiance Alexis Ohanian, the founder of social media aggregator Reddit are expecting their first baby this autumn.

Williams, while mentioning her admiration for the player John McEnroe, politely requested the 58-year-old to “please respect me and my privacy as I’m trying to have a baby.”

In Case You Didn’t Know

Williams this year won her 23rd Grand Slam title – an Open Era record, with her victory at the Australian Open. The American won that tournament without dropping a set, and, as fans later came to know, also two months pregnant with her child.

McEnroe has never won an Australian Open title.

In addition to her 23 singles titles, Williams has also won fourteen in the women’s doubles and a further two in mixed doubles.

McEnroe has seven singles titles and nine in the doubles, and last year broke off from coaching former World No. 4 and 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic. Known for his temper, the American said “maybe at some point, a woman can be better than a man on the tennis court. It just hasn’t happened yet.”

The debate between men’s and women’s tennis has been a long-raging one, since the famed Battle of the Sexes between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs in 1973, with King winning in straight sets – 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

McEnroe also suggested he would, at 58-years-old, beat Serena Williams if they were to play now. Incidentally, his own daughters believed he would lose that contest thoroughly.

Williams herself believes that men’s tennis and women’s are “different sports entirely” but has been in a singular upswing of form in the past two years after a short lull.

What’s Next?

Williams will give birth to her first child this autumn, and will be on maternity leave until 2018. The 35-year-old has confirmed, however, that she fully intends to return to the sport in 2018 and believes she can win more Grand Slam titles.

Despite not having played a tournament since the Australian Open this year, Williams is still at World No. 4.

Author’s Take

Suggesting Williams would ‘not be in the top 700’ is ludicrous from anyone, and especially someone of the calibre, skill and expertise of John McEnroe. As Williams has herself said, the two are different sports, but Serena’s serve has widely been considered one of the most powerful in the sport, irrespective of sex.

Billie Jean King is perhaps the biggest driving force in the formation of the WTA, which today boasts thousands of players competing on the circuit – but once saw women woefully underpaid and underpublicized in the sport; McEnroe’s remarks take that progress back, although Williams’ response was incredibly dignified here.