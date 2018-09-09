Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
US Open 2018: Serena Williams Stunned By Naomi Osaka, 5 Statistics That Will Make All Asians Proud

Kartikeya Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
316   //    09 Sep 2018, 14:25 IST

2018 US Open - Day 13
Naomi Osaka of Japan, aged 20, created history after beating Serena Williams in the US Open Final.

Naomi Osaka created waves after shocking 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams in yesterday's controversial final. The first Japanese to win a grand slam singles title, Naomi made many firsts on the biggest night in her career so far.

Let's have a look at how Naomi made not only her country, but also the whole Asian continent proud.

First Asian Player to win US Open singles (Men or Women)

2018 US Open - Day 13
Naomi Osaka has made not only
Japan,
but the whole of the world's biggest continent proud with this victory.

The first Japanese woman to reach the US Open Final, Naomi is also the first Asian player ever - among both men and women - to win a US Open singles title. Kei Nishikori came pretty close, reaching the men's final in 2014, but losing to Marin Cilic.

Naomi has paved the way for many other Asian players, and we hope we have more grand slam and Olympic singles champions from the world's largest continent in the coming years.

Second Asian Player to win any grand slam singles title (Men or Women)

2014 Australian Open - Day 13
Li Na is the only other Asian citizen to have ever won a grand slam singles title.

Naomi, daughter to a Japanese mother and a Haitian father, is only the second player to win any grand slam title in singles. Li Na of China became the first Asian to win a singles Grand Slam Title, winning the French Open in 2011. This was followed by a maiden 2014 Australian victory for Li Na.

Naomi became only the second Asian - male or female - to win a grand slam singles title. Surprisingly, all three victories have come in this decade only. A great sign for things to come.

Kartikeya Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
A sport lover, a music enthusiast and an environmentalist. I have played and followed all games I write on, for over twenty years. I would love to have your feedback on my insights.
