Rory McIlroy never misses an opportunity to appreciate his peers, whether from golf or other sports. He once did the same for Serena Williams and Tiger Woods, praising the superstar duo and explaining why fans connect with them so deeply.

Williams' tennis legacy is unmatched, with 23 Grand Slam titles—the most by any female player in the Open Era and second only to Margaret Court’s 24 overall. Meanwhile, Woods, a 15-time Major champion, is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time.

Williams and Woods share striking similarities in their careers. Both were prodigies who broke racial barriers in traditionally white-dominated sports. Despite injuries and personal challenges disrupting their journeys, they staged incredible comebacks—she won a Grand Slam while pregnant and returned after giving birth, while he claimed the 2019 Masters after years of setbacks.

McIlroy took note of these parallels, telling The New York Times in 2019 what made Serena Williams and Tiger Woods so relatable to fans:

"People can relate to vulnerability. Serena and Tiger didn’t show any vulnerability for 20 years. Now people see that side of them and it humanizes them and it makes them more endearing."

McIlroy, who was once engaged to Williams' close friend Caroline Wozniacki and had the chance to observe the tennis icon up close, added:

“I think they put themselves through it because they don’t want to let people down."

"You get what you give, and I think Tiger and Serena over the years have given people so much joy by playing their sport the best they can. They want to be able to keep doing that, but it’s hard. Time catches up," he continued.

