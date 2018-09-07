Top 5 Grand Slam victories of Serena Williams

Deepak Subramanian FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 89 // 07 Sep 2018, 11:36 IST

Serena Williams started her professional tennis career at the age of 16 and she has never looked back since. Aged 36, she has 39 major titles and 4 Olympic Gold medals to her name. Like Roger Federer said, she is the greatest Tennis player of all time. She has a win percentage of 85.56 in her singles career, which speaks volumes. Partnering her elder sister and singles rival, Venus Williams, she has had huge success in the doubles as well.

The highlight of Serena's career is the dominance. She is the only player to have won 10 Grand Slam titles in two separate decades. She has been no.1 in WTA Rankings for 319 weeks with record equaling 186 consecutive weeks from February 2013 to September 2016. Serena's achievements are incredible. Especially the 2017 Australian Open triumph. She won the slam despite being pregnant for 8 weeks!

Serena's strength lies in her consistent and accurate serves. She is a textbook baseline player. Her game is built around the swift control of the serves and the returns. Serena's serves are powerful and accurate, which can be considered a big weapon in the game.

Serena has played over 900 games in her singles career and it is easy to say that she has won most of them. Venus Williams, Justin Henin, Maria Sharapova and Martina Hingis were her main rivals. The fact that she managed to dominate her title rivals is astounding. There has been some epic encounters between Serena and her title rivals.

Here are the top 5 victories of Serena Williams in Grand Slams

#5 Serena Williams v Irina Spirlea 1998 Australian Open First Round

An Enthusiastic 16-year-old Williams after defeating Irina Spirlea

In her first Grand Slam aged 16, Serena outplayed the then sixth-seeded Irina Spirlea 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-1 in the first round of the Australian Open. She managed to lose the first set despite leading 5-3. Instead of dwelling, she held her own in the next two sets and went on to win the game.

She was later knocked out of the tournament by a certain Venus Williams.

