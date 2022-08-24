Serena Williams at the US Open: 5 memorable matches

Serena Williams announced not too long ago that she intends to retire from tennis later this year. While the 40-year-old did not say exactly when she would call it a day on her glittering career, there is a fair chance of the US Open being her final tournament.

Serena Williams has an impeccable record at the Grand Slam, winning it six times, the joint-most during the Open Era. The American won her first of 23 Majors in New York back in 1999, when she was only 17 years old.

She became only the second woman to win the US Open on three successive occasions when she was the champion from 2012-2014.

Over the years, Serena Williams has been a part of some magnificent matches in Flushing Meadows, some of which are among the best in the tournament's history.

On that note, let's take a look at five memorable matches featuring the former World No. 1 at the US Open.

#1. 2001 quarterfinal vs Lindsay Davenport

Serena Williams entered the 2001 US Open as the 10th seed and reached the quarterfinals following wins over Anca Barna, Denisa Chladkova, Martina Sucha and Justine Henin.

Facing the then-20-year-old in the quarterfinals was fourth seed Lindsay Davenport, who beat her at Flushing Meadows the previous year.

However, Serena started the match strongly and took the opening set 6-3. The second set was tightly contested and went into a tiebreak. Serena had two match points but Davenport managed to save both of them and win the set to level the match.

Both players produced some brilliant tennis in the final set and were very strong on their serve. However, Serena managed to break Davenport in the final game, finishing the match with a forehand winner to seal her place in the semifinals.

She eventually reached the final before losing to her sister Venus, denying Serena her second US Open title.

#2. 2012 final vs Victoria Azarenka

Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka locked horns in the final of the 2012 US Open in what turned out to be among the best Grand Slam finals in recent times.

The American started the match brilliantly and took the opening set 6-2. However, Azarenka, the then World No. 1 roared back into the match and took the second 6-2.

The Belarusian broke Serena in the seventh game of the final set and then held her serve to lead 5-3. However, the latter broke back and the score was soon 5-5. She then broke Azarenka in the final game to win her fourth US Open crown.

#3. 2008 quarterfinal vs Venus Williams

There has to be a match on this list featuring both Venus and Serena Williams and what better to have than their 2008 US Open quarterfinals.

Both players sealed their respective spots in the last eight without dropping a single set. There was a lot of hype around the match considering Venus and Serena both played in the Wimbledon final.

The sisters did not disappoint and played out a thrilling encounter that lasted two hours and 25 minutes. Serena eventually won the match 7-6(6), 7-6(7) to book her place in the semifinals. The American later beat Dinara Safina and Jelena Jankovic to win her third US Open title.

#4. 1999 quarterfinal vs Monica Seles

Serena Williams was seeded seventh at the 1999 US Open and reached the quarterfinals with wins over Kimberly Po, Jelena Kostanic, Kim Clijsters and Conchita Martinez.

Here, she was up against then-fourth seed Monica Seles. who did not drop a single set in the competition. Seles started the match and drew first blood by winning the opening set 6-4. However, the 17-year-old Serena showed her fighting spirit and took the second set 6-4 to force the match into a decider.

The seventh seed had a firm grip on the match and had an answer for everything Seles threw at her. Serena eventually won the final set 6-2 to seal her place in the semifinals.

Serena went on to win the tournament, beating Martina Hingis in the final.

#5. 2006 fourth round vs Amelie Mauresmo

The 2006 US Open was the first Grand Slam in the 21st century where Serena Williams was unseeded.

She received a wildcard for the competition and reached the fourth round with straight-set wins over Laurdes Dominguez Lino, Daniela Hantuchova and Ana Ivanovic.

In the last 16, Serena was up against top seed Amelie Mauresmo, who won the Australian Open and Wimbledon in 2006. The Frenchwoman made the opening break of the match in the sixth game of the first set to go 4-2 up.

Serena broke her back in the very next game but Mauresmo landed another break in the final game to take the opening set 6-4.The American roared back into the match and it took her only 22 minutes to take the second set 6-0 and force the match into a decider.

However, Mauresmo found her rhythm in the final set and won it 6-2 to seal her place in the quarterfinals of the US Open. The Frenchwoman finished the match with a fine backhand volley, thus finishing a 26-shot rally.

Mauresmo went on to reach the semifinals of the tournament before losing to eventual champion Maria Sharapova.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan