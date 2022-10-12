Serena Williams and Venus Williams' best quotes about each other 

The iconic duo of Serena Williams and Venus Williams ruled the women's tennis circuit for over two decades from the late 1990s to the late 2010s. The American sisters have left it all on the court with their high-octane tennis, intense rivalries with several players over the years, incredible achievements, and love for the game.

Serena and Venus Williams have faced each other 31 times in the past and the younger of the two, Serena, leads the head-to-head 19-12. The former World No. 1 also defeated Venus in their last-ever encounter at the 2020 Top Seed Open 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in three sets.

Serena and Venus Williams have played some memorable matches in the past, always maintaining a high level of respect for each other. The Americans have always spoken graciously about each other and celebrated their achievements. On that note, let's take a look at the eight best quotes shared between the most fierce competitors in women’s tennis.

8) Australian Open 1998: Venus after getting her 1st win against Serena Williams in a Major tournament.

Venus Williams announced herself in women's tennis with an emphatic run at the US Open Championships in 1997. The then 17-year-old Venus reached the finals with eye-catching wins over Sandrine Testud and Irina Spirlea in her first-ever appearance at the hardcourt major. However, she couldn't see off a challenge from top seed Martina Hingis, who bested her in straight sets to claim the title.

At the Australian Open the following year, Venus squared off against Serena Williams in the second round, which was also their first-ever meeting in a Grand Slam event. After scoring a solid 7-6(4), 6-1 victory against her sister, she shared her thoughts about the match.

"Today would have been great fun if it were a final, but it wasn't so much fun to eliminate my little sister in the second round," Venus Williams said after their match

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV

Venus was 17 and Serena 16. The Williams sisters first professional meeting was in the second round of the 1998 #AusOpen - 19 years ago.Venus was 17 and Serena 16. The Williams sisters first professional meeting was in the second round of the 1998 #AusOpen - 19 years ago.Venus was 17 and Serena 16. https://t.co/8D6ReiU4c9

7) Taking a leaf out of Serena's book: Venus Williams after her 2nd Major win in 2000

Serena Williams, who was still relatively new to the women's tour in 1998, hadn't played too many matches at the highest level. After her second-round loss to Venus in Melbourne, she made the quarterfinals in Rome and Eastbourne.

Once Serena found her bearings on the main tour, she was almost unstoppable in 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, and 2004. The American garnered 249 wins and registered only 39 losses during these five years. She also won six Grand Slam titles and five of those wins came against her sister Venus Williams in the finals.

Venus credited Serena for helping her learn an essential part of the game while watching her play. Following her sister's second major win at the US Open Championships in 2000, she lauded Serena's tenacity and fighting spirit, attributing her newfound fire and passion to her sister.

"This was like in 1998 in Sydney, Serena was playing a top player and was down 1-6, 0-5. She was fighting like there was no tomorrow, like it was her last day on earth. After watching the match, I reconsidered that I wasn't such a fighter and that's what I took from her game and I became a fighter too," Venus Williams

Wilson Tennis @WilsonTennis Grand Slam #4

2002 US Open

Def. Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3

Racket: Hyper Hammer 6.2 OS 110 Grand Slam #42002 US OpenDef. Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3Racket: Hyper Hammer 6.2 OS 110 https://t.co/nlha0uXB6j

6) Oprah Winfrey Show 2002 - Venus Williams

By 2002, there was a lot of buzz about the dynamic sisters, who were taking the tennis world by storm. Both players had already won multiple Grand Slam titles and dominated the women's draw in most tournaments. In an interview with famous talk show host Oprah Winfrey, Venus Williams was asked about competing with her sister and how she approaches the game against her.

"I know Serena and I've always wanted the best for her, maybe I'm in a different position than what Serena is in. I've always been the older sister and always taken care of her, gave her my lunch money or my jacket and whatever she wanted, you know. I think I'm in a different position because I'm always looking out for her even when I'm on the court but I’m still trying to get the win and I'm also trying to win the titles too because it goes into your permanent record," she said.

"It's definitely a strange situation to be in because no one else has been in this position Serena and I are in. But all in all the best part is that right now we are the best at what we do," Venus Williams said on the Oprah Winfrey Show in 2002.

5) Breaking the 20-match win streak at Wimbledon 2009 - Serena Williams

Venus Williams has played some of the best tennis of her career at the All-England Club. She's reached the finals at Wimbledon nine times and lifted the trophy five times (2000, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2008).

After a shock first-round exit to Jelena Jankovich in 2006, Venus returned with retribution on her mind in 2007. She put up a dominant performance to reclaim the title for the first time since 2001 and followed it up with another title-winning run in 2008.

Venus stretched her winning streak to 20 matches and continued her miraculous run at the SW19 by reaching the finals in 2009. However, Serena Williams broke her streak in the summit clash and denied Venus her third consecutive title at Wimbledon. Serena was lost for words after the remarkable achievement and couldn't believe she was on the winning end of a final against her sister on grass.

"I feel like I shouldn't be holding the trophy. I can't believe I'm holding Venus's trophy, it's named for Venus and she always wins and it hasn't settled in that I've won yet" - Serena Williams said in her post-match interview after defeating Venus Williams.

Wilson Tennis @WilsonTennis Grand Slam #11

2009 Wimbledon

Def. Venus Williams 7-6(3), 6-2

Racket: K Factor K Blade Team 104 Grand Slam #112009 WimbledonDef. Venus Williams 7-6(3), 6-2Racket: K Factor K Blade Team 104 https://t.co/IXm7RIgk4r

4) Unbreakable bond between the sisters in 2014 - Serena Williams

Serena and Venus Williams have always maintained a high level of respect for each other. They've always been extremely close and support each other regularly during their matches against other opponents.

In 2014, Serena Williams spoke to Sports Illustrated Magazine about their bond and how they've helped each other during difficult moments.

"Love is, I think one of the strongest things that you can have, I have a sister, and she knows exactly what I'm going through and she knows everything about me. She is the only person I can talk to after I lose, because only she knows how I feel, nobody else. They can feel, they can try, but they're just not on that level, only she understands it," Serena Williams said

RoseGarden975 @rosegarden975 Venus and Serena Williams Venus and Serena Williams https://t.co/iPNxjOC8OP

3) 2015 US Open quarterfinal - Serena continues her quest for a career Grand Slam

Serena Williams got off to her best start to a calendar year in 2015. She entered the US Open Championships unbeaten in all three Majors and was poised for an elusive career Grand Slam if she lifted the trophy at Flushing Meadows.

The top seed squared off against Venus Williams in the quarterfinals in what was an engrossing three-set battle between the duo. She outlasted Venus and was only two victories away from winning all four majors in the same year. Serena went on to praise her sister after the match and shared how it felt to play a match against her.

"She's the toughest player I've played in my life and the best person I know, so it's going to be against your best friend and at the same time going against the greatest competitor in women's tennis," Serena Williams in her post-match interview

However, Serena Williams' run came to a heartbreaking end in the next match as Roberta Vinci ended her 26-match win streak in Major tournaments. The Italian defeated Serena 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals to end her chase for an elusive career Grand Slam.

2) 2017 Australian Open final - Serena Williams

Venus and Serena Williams set up a meeting in a Grand Slam final for the first time in eight years at the 2017 Australian Open. Tennis fans were ecstatic to see the duo in a summit clash for the first time since Serena defeated her sister at the 2009 Wimbledon Championships.

Serena went on to register another memorable win against Venus and picked up the 23rd Major title of her career. It was later known that the 41-year-old was eight weeks into her pregnancy while competing for the crown in Melbourne.

She went on to win her 23rd major title without dropping a set and then took a year-long break from tennis. She couldn't thank Venus enough for all the achievements throughout her career and hailed her as a huge part of her success in tennis.

"I would really like to take this moment to congratulate Venus, she's an amazing person, and there's no way I would be at 23 without her, there's no way I would be at one without her, and there's no way I would have anything without her. She's the only reason I'm standing here today and the only reason why the Williams sisters exist," Serena Williams said after winning the 2017 Australian Open

The Williams sisters at the 2017 Australian Open - Day 13

1) Last dance at a Major Tournament, US Open 2018 - Venus Williams

The Americans squared off one last time at the 2018 US Open. Venus recorded a straight-sets victory over Camila Giorgi in the second round and set up a date against her sister in the third.

Venus was one of the very few people who knew about Serena's pregnancy at the 2017 Australian Open. After her first-round win over Swetlana Kuznetsova, she spoke about their potential encounter at Flushing Meadows.

"I mean the last time we played at the Australian Open, it was two against one, so at least this time it'll be fair, I hope that we get to play," Venus Williams

Serena Williams went on to win their last ever encounter at a Grand Slam tournament in straight sets and finished runner-up at the US Open Championships in 2018.

MoorInfo @MoorInformation US Open 2018: Serena Williams beats sister Venus to reach fourth round. US Open 2018: Serena Williams beats sister Venus to reach fourth round. https://t.co/Rxohf9mf4U

Poll : 0 votes