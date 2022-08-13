Serena Williams vs Emma Raducanu: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live streaming details, and more | Western & Southern Open 2022

Serena Williams will face tenth seed Emma Raducanu in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Monday. This will be perhaps the most high-profile match on the opening day of the WTA 1000 tournament and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top.

Williams will be competing in Cincinnati for one last time as she is set to retire soon. The 40-year-old won her first singles match of the season at the Canadian Open, beating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz 6-3, 6-4. However, she was eliminated by 12th seed Belinda Bencic in the second round.

US Open champion Raducanu has endured a pretty disappointing season so far, winning only 11 out of 25 matches so far. The Brit was eliminated in the first round of the Canadian Open, losing 6-7(0), 2-6 to last year's champion Camila Giorgi.

Her best run in a competition this season has been reaching the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart and the Citi Open. At the latter, she beat Louisa Chirico and Camila Osorio to make it to the last eight of the tournament, before losing 6-7(6), 1-6 to eventual champion Liudmila Samsonova.

Raducanu could well be the favorite to win the match given Serena's lack of match action this season. However, the American has got the experience and the mentality, not to forget she will have the crowd on her side as well given it will be her last appearance in Cincinnati.

Whoever out of Williams or Raducanu wins, will face either Victoria Azarenka or Kaia Kanepi in the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

Serena Williams vs Emma Raducanu match schedule

The first-round match between Serena Williams and Emma Raducanu will take place on Monday.

Match timing: To be updated.

Date: August 15.

Courtney Nguyen @FortyDeuceTwits Raducanu-Serena gonna be Monday night in Cincy, tournament confirms. Raducanu-Serena gonna be Monday night in Cincy, tournament confirms.

Serena Williams vs Emma Raducanu streaming details

USA: American viewers can watch their sporting icon face Emma Raducanu on Tennis Channel and Bally Sports RSN.

UK: British fans can watch their young star take on Serena Williams on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch the match on TSN.

Australia: Fans Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN SPORTS.

India: Indian viewers can watch Williams lock horns with Raducanu on Voot and Sports18.

