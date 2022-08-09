"After a hundred years of talking tennis together, that's a subject we don't talk about anymore" - Serena Williams on whether she talks to Venus Williams before tournaments

Playing her second tournament of the season, Serena Williams got back to winning ways by defeating Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the first round of the National Bank Open. Williams downed the 57-ranked Spaniard 6-3, 6-4 in just over two hours in Montreal, winning her first match since her third-round win against Danielle Collins at the 2021 French Open.

The American suffered a torn hamstring in the first round against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus at Wimbledon last year, forcing her to retire mid-match. She returned to the court after 12 months at this year's grass-court Major but lost to Harmony Tan of France in the first round.

Making her 10th appearance at the Canadian Open, Williams is looking to win her fourth title at the WTA 1000 event. Across two sets in her first match, the 40-year-old fired seven aces and 32 winners, breaking Parrizas-Diaz thrice.

The Williams sisters were seen practicing in Washington, D.C. last week, where Venus made her singles comeback. In a press conference after the match, a journalist asked Serena if she discussed tennis with Venus before the tournaments. The 23-time Grand Slam champion stated that after talking about tennis for so many years, they had stopped.

"Honestly, we don't talk a lot about tennis," Williams said. "I think after a hundred years of talking tennis together we just, that's like a subject we don't talk about anymore really. But, yeah, it's good to just be around. And when she's around, it's just, it's cool. I mean, she's Venus Williams."

In the second round, Serena awaits the winner of the match between Belinda Bencic and Tereza Martincova.

“I feel good, I felt like I competed well today" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams in action at the Canadian Open

Registering her first win this year, Serena Williams saved seven out of the eight break points that she faced against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz during her first-round win at the Canadian Open. Although Williams won the match in straight sets, the Spaniard made her work extremely hard.

A few rallies in the contest caused the spectators to stand and applaud. When asked about how she felt mentally and physically on the court, Williams expressed her satisfaction and suggested that she wanted more matches under her belt.

"I feel good. I felt like I competed well today. Mentally, I feel I'm getting there. I'm not where I normally am and I'm not where I want to be. But I think any match that I play, whether I win or lose, it helps me get there mentally. Physically, I feel much better in practice, it's just like getting that to the court. I'm the kind of person who it just takes one or two things and then it clicks. So I'm just waiting on that to click," Williams said.

