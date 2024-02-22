"Serena Williams will go in and out of hunger, but Maria Sharapova has it every match" - When Chris Evert heaped praise on Russian's competitive drive

Chris Evert once lavished praise on Maria Sharapova and gave her an edge over her arch-rival Serena Williams.
Evert told the media:
"She is unbelievable. Even more so than Serena, I find. Because Serena will go in and out of hunger, but I think Maria always has it every match, every tournament. I've never seen her play a match where she even gave the slight indication of, Well, whatever happens, happens."
"I mean, she just makes things happen, and it's phenomenal. I really admire that. That's her best quality."
