Shanghai Masters 2018: 4 admirable displays in a losing cause

Kausthub Swaminathan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
18   //    17 Oct 2018, 20:20 IST

2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Day 8
2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Day 8

The 2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters was one of the best editions in the 10 years of its existence. Novak Djokovic's Shanghai love story continued as he won it for the 4th time to claim the record for most titles. He defeated Croatian Borna Coric who came into the final by beating Roger Federer.

There were many exciting matches all through, some being few of the best in the history of the tournament. The Chinese crowd is the one that benefitted even more than the players that took part, although their favourite, Federer didn't get to the final.

While the major upsets take the headlines, some great performances are overshadowed because the player was on the wrong side of the result. In this countdown, we are going to look at the performances that warmed hearts despite the result not turning out favourably. Here are the Top 4 admirable performances in a losing cause:

#4. Kei Nishikori v Roger Federer

2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Day 6
2018 Rolex Shanghai Masters - Day 6

Shanghai must be close to Kei Nishikori's heart as that's where he reached his first Masters 1000 semifinal in 2011. As the commentators kept harping on rightfully, he's looked up to in the Asian tennis circuit with much respect.

Kei survived a scare from Yibing Wu in Round 2 and eventually reached the quarters. Facing Roger Federer he was immediately under fire conceding 2 breaks in the first 5 games. He broke back nicely but could do it only once in the first set. Nishikori's second set score read 2-3, 0-15 on Federer's serve when he pulled off the most amazing net get of his career, managing to get the frame of his racquet on to quite a high lob. That proved to be the key as he broke and equalled the score.

The set went to a tie-break and it was the Japanese who raced away early, leading 4-1 but that was all he could do against Federer, losing the match in the next 6 points. But, he'll always cherish the fact that he troubled Federer on court, not many can do that.

