Shanghai Masters 2019, Alexander Zverev vs Daniil Medvedev final: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Shruti Sinha FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 360 // 13 Oct 2019, 13:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniil Medvedev

The Shanghai Masters will witness a new champion as two of the best players of the NextGen, Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev will lock horns for the prized trophy.

While the sixth-ranked Zverev has slightly more experience than World No. 4 Medvedev when it comes to winning Masters, the Russian is in the form of his life. This is Medvedev's sixth consecutive final and ninth summit clash overall of what has been a breakthrough season for him.

It's a different Medvedev since Wimbledon and one who simply doesn't know how to lose. His hunger, motivation and confidence levels have been at an all-time high, as evidenced by his stunning run to the US Open final after winning the Cincinnati Masters and losing finals at Washington and Montreal.

Medvedev beat even fatigue to stretch Rafael Nadal to five gruelling sets in an absolutely enthralling US Open final before going down to the Spaniard. If anybody thought that close defeat would demoralize him, then they were in for a shock. Medvedev simply picked up from where he left off and continued his dominance to surge to the title at St. Petersburg.

He needs all this self-belief and conviction for his next opponent, Alexander Zverev has a lopsided 4-0 head-to-head record over him. Only once in four occasions has he been able to take a set off the German, with their last meeting coming more than a year ago at the 2018 Canadian Masters.

That said, Zverev is just working his way back to the top echelons of tennis after struggling for the better part of the season. If his inspired performance at the Laver Cup was his first sign of revival, he confirmed it further with a big upset win over Roger Federer in the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters this week.

Whether that will be enough to galvanize him to continue his winning streak against an in-form Medvedev remains to be seen.

Here are all the details you need to know about the match:

Tournament name: 2019 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Advertisement

Date: 7 October - 13 October 2019

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Location: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Time: [3] Daniil Medvedev v [5] Alexander Zverev from approx. 2 P.M IST on 13th October 2019

Where to watch Shanghai Masters 2019?

India - SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD are expected to telecast the matches in India.

Live stream details for Shanghai Masters 2019

Shanghai Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be live streaming the matches.