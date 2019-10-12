Shanghai Masters 2019: Alexander Zverev vs Matteo Berrettini semi-final, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev maintained his composure to tackle the challenge of two-time winner Roger Federer on his way to a shock win over the Swiss maestro in the quarter-finals of Shanghai Masters 2019. In a rare turn of events, Federer lost his usual cool when he had an altercation with the chair umpire during the third set after winning the tight second set in a tie-break.

With three match points in hand in the second set, Zverev looked ready to seal the match in an hour before Federer produced a sublime quality of tennis to test the grit of his Team Europe teammate from Laver Cup. Zverev, who hasn't had the best year on tour, was keen and persistent with his shots and eventually sailed into the semi-finals after breaking Federer early in the third set.

All in all, the Shanghai Masters is proving to be the tournament for the NextGen players to finally step up and unleash their form. While on one hand, Stefanos Tsitsipas showed the door to four-time champion Novak Djokovic, it was Zverev who ousted the two-time Shanghai Masters champion, Roger Federer. By making it to the semi-finals, Zverev recorded his first Top 10 win of the year and that should instill in him the much-required confidence boost for him to excel further.

On the other side of the net is the Italian Matteo Berrettini, who has been enjoying quite a memorable outing in Shanghai, as evidenced by his strong upset win over 4th seed Dominic Thiem. This is the first Masters level semi-final appearance for the 23-year old Italian, who is aiming to break into the top 10. Berrettini, who is known to be a powerful player, can be tricky on court and Zverev will have a tough challenge in his hands.

In this very new and fresh semi-final pairings, it finally feels like the NextGen are ready to step in and share the big titles with the Big 3, slowly but steadily.

Here are all the details you need to know about the match:

Tournament name: 2019 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Date: 7 October - 13 October 2019

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Location: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Time: [5] Alexander Zverev v [11] Matteo Berrettini from approx. 5:30 P.M IST on 12th October 2019

Where to watch Shanghai Masters 2019?

India - SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD will telecast the matches.

Live stream details for Shanghai Masters 2019

Shanghai Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be live streaming the matches.