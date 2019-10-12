Shanghai Masters 2019: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Daniil Medvedev semi-finals, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details

After a surprising turn of events, things have started heating up at the Shanghai Masters that is being held in the Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena this week. In a shocking couple of results in the quarter-final stage of the tournament, NextGen players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev stepped up their game to oust World Number 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic and World Number 2 and two-time Shanghai Masters winner Roger Federer respectively. While the rest of the year has witnessed the dominance of the Big 3, it seems like the NextGen players are here to finally threaten their reign.

Stefanos Tsitsipas made a resurgent Novak Djokovic go the mile in his quarter-final clash against the Serbian World Number 1. Scripting a memorable comeback in the ninth hour of the match, the 21-year-old Greek sensation really pushed the boundaries to ensure this is a surreal week for him. Tsitsipas got the better of Djokovic in three sets and raced to victory in 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

With that major victory under his belt, Tsitsipas has made it to the semi-finals of the Shanghai Masters for the first time and his opponent now isn't the easiest. On the other side of the net will be Daniil Medvedev whose style of playing has been the cause of much trouble for the Greek youngster.

In all their 4 encounters so far, Medvedev has got the better of the 21-year-old, leaving no room for Tsitsipas to find a footing against him. The 23-year-old from Russia defeated Fabio Fognini in a very convincing manner to head into the semi-finals of Shanghai.

Daniil Medvedev has been in sharp form this season and looks confident enough to make it to a sixth consecutive ATP final with his most recent win coming in St. Petersburg last month. He has been displaying an unorthodox yet quality level of tennis so far that has been producing the necessary results. He reached the semis without having dropped a set, which makes him an ominous prospect for anyone to face.

Tsitsipas has a tough challenge in front of him and it will be interesting to see if the Greek can step up at the right time and defeat Medvedev. What is more delightful, however, is that we have an entirely new crop of players in the final stages of a Masters tournament, which in truth, is a promising sign for an exciting and more competitive future ahead.

Here are all the details you need to know about the match:

Tournament name: 2019 Rolex Shanghai Masters

Date: 7 October - 13 October 2019

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Location: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Time: [3] Daniil Medvedev v [6] Stefanos Tsitsipas from approx. 2:00 P.M IST on 12th October 2019

Where to watch Shanghai Masters 2019?

India - SONY ESPN and SONY ESPN HD will telecast the matches.

Live stream details for Shanghai Masters 2019

Shanghai Masters 2019 live stream is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

Sony Liv will also be live streaming the matches.