Shanghai Masters 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Adrian Mannarino preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (31) Adrian Mannarino

Date: October 9, 2023

Tournament: Shanghai Masters 2023

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena in Shanghai, China

Category: ATP 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $8,800,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andrey Rublev vs Adrian Mannarino preview

Rublev at the 2023 China Open.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will square off against Adrian Mannarino in the third round of the 2023 Shanghai Masters on Monday.

After a first-round bye, Rublev faced Quentin Halys in the second round. The Russian held a couple of break points on his opponent's serve in the very first game of the match, but failed to convert them.

Rublev had another chance to go up a break soon after that, and this time he made the most of the opportunity to build a 3-1 lead. This single break would prove to be more than enough for him to clinch the set.

Both players were quite steady on serve in the second set. A tie-break looked imminent, but Rublev snagged a break in the 11th game to go 6-5 up. He then served out the match in the next game to win 6-4, 7-5.

Mannarino, too, was the recipient of a bye and directly took on Tseng Chun-hsin in the second round. The Frenchman dictated the play from start to finish. He broke his opponent's serve twice in each set to score a 6-2, 6-2 victory.

Andrey Rublev vs Adrian Mannarino head-to-head

Rublev leads Mannarino 2-1 in the head-to-head. The Russian won their previous encounter at the 2022 Astana Open in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Adrian Mannarino odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Andrey Rublev -350 +1.5 (-900) Over 22.5 (-105) Adrian Mannarino +240 -1.5 (+450) Under 22.5 (-135)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Andrey Rublev vs Adrian Mannarino prediction

Adrian Mannarino at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage Manchester.

Rublev blasted 14 aces and won a massive 92% of first serve points over the course of his win over Halys. Mannarino made light work of Tseng and notched up his eighth win in a row. The Frenchman's winning streak commenced at the Davis Cup, which he extended by winning the title in Astana last week.

Mannarino's counterpuncing has fallen prey to Rublev's highly aggressive brand of tennis. The Russian has won both of their encounters in straight sets, while the Frenchman's sole victory came in three sets.

Mannarino is in the midst of a career best season, so there's a good chance that he could turn the tables on Rublev this time around. The Frenchman's performance against top 10 players is quite dismal, with a 10-52 career record against them.

However, Mannarino's 3-3 against them this year. Given the 35-year old's form, this match has the potential to go the distance, but it's quite likely that Rublev could end up having the last laugh once again.

Pick: Andrey Rublev to win in three sets.